Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

International Convention Centre project remains a non-starter in Thiruvananthapuram

Half of identified land marshy; govt yet to give nod to start construction on remaining land

Published: 19th March 2023 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2023 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

The site for the International Convention Centre Complex at Akkulam in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The much-touted International Convention Centre Complex (ICCC) proposed at Akkulam in Thiruvananthapuram remains a non-starter. The brainchild of the Kerala tourism department is likely to be shelved due to bureaucratic lethargy. Though the tourism department initiated steps to get the necessary clearances for the proposal four years ago, nothing has happened so far.

The state government had earmarked 49 acres of land near the National Institute of Speech and Hearing for the project. In 2007, the government entered into an agreement with K Raheja Corporation to implement the project under the public-private participation (PPP) model and laid the foundation stone for the same in 2008. The Kerala Tourism Infrastructure Limited (KTIL) was entrusted to implement and coordinate the project. 

However, the project hit a roadblock as some portion of the acquired land was a marshy area. Though the tourism department got other clearances, including those from the revenue and agricultural departments, in 2019, it is yet to get the environmental clearance from the specially-formed committee of the state government.

It was after the revenue survey that the land identified for the project was demarcated into dry and wetland. The government suggested constructing the complex in the dry area and maintaining the wetland as such. However, according to KTIL managing director K Manoj Kumar, the decision on the land reclamation of the three acres of wetland is still pending with the state government. 

“The construction is possible on the remaining three acres of land. The tourism department has sent a letter to the state government to sanction the land reclamation for the wetland. But the government has not given its nod,” he said. 

Meanwhile, a top official of the department said the scrutiny of the report and file of the project is underway. “We are scrutinising the file as it needs some more clearance. A final call on the matter will be taken soon,” the official said. 

The KTIL was also told to revise the detailed project report (DPR), including the master plan, in 2019, as the features and amenities included in the project were outdated. The official ground-breaking of the project was planned for January 2020, but it is also in limbo. The proposed Rs 900-crore project will have a 1,500-seat convention centre on two levels with multiple meeting rooms, and a four-star hotel with 150 rooms.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
International Convention Centre Complex
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp