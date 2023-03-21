Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Proposed Thiruvallam bridge to be delayed owing to design issues

Based on existing alignment, public access to the service road will be difficult, say NHAI sources  

Published: 21st March 2023 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

bridge, construction

Image used for representational purpose. | P Jawahar

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The construction of the proposed service bridge at Thiruvallam will get delayed as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) --- the implementing agency of the project --- is not satisfied with the present design.

As per the NHAI, the design, if implemented, will make it difficult for commuters to enter the service bridge from the approach road. The design will be reworked so as to ensure smooth access to the bridge, NHAI sources said.  

The new service bridge was mooted by the NHAI to reduce frequent accidents due to one-way rule violations by motorists near the Thiruvallam Parasurama temple. Earlier, the NHAI officials stated that the construction would start by May, after calling the tender in February. However, the tender for the project has not been called yet due to design issues. 

“We were about to start the proceedings to call the tender for the project. But, the design of the bridge was found to be infeasible. So, we decided to prepare a new design suitable for the local residents and motorists. The process has started and it will not be delayed for long,” said P Pradeep, project director, NHAI.

The new bridge, which will have a width of 12m, will be built parallel to the existing old bridge (on the eastern side) at an estimated cost of Rs 9 crore. 

Earlier, the NHAI headquarters in New Delhi had directed the regional office to rework the DPR in a way that avoided toll revenue leakage. It said the new service bridge should be redesigned so that people pay a toll to use the bridge. The toll plaza is located around 200m from Thiruvallam junction, towards Kovalam. Based on the direction, NHAI reworked the DPR and redesigned it. As per the plan, the new service bridge will be just for motorists coming from Ambalathara to Thiruvallam and Pachalloor. The old bridge will be the main carriageway of the NH bypass.

Last year, Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas visited the spot and urged the NHAI to construct a new bridge on a war footing. Thiruvallam is one of the busiest junctions in Thiruvananthapuram, with vehicles travelling towards Kovalam, Pachalloor, East Fort, and Ambalathara passing through here. 

As per the statistics available with the police, over 40 accidents occurred on the old bridge in the past three years, as motorists from Pachalloor and Kovalam used the bridge to enter Ambalathara, instead of taking a U-turn at the Kumarichantha signal as per the traffic rules. The construction of a new service bridge will help motorists from the Ambalathara side reach Thiruvallam junction without entering the old bridge.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Highways Authority of India Thiruvallam bridge
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp