International Zero Waste Day observed in Thiruvananthapuram

The waste was segregated and handed over to the Clean Kerala Company.

International Zero Waste Day

For representational purpose (Photo | UNEP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the occasion of International Zero Waste Day on Thursday, the Suchitwa Mission in association with UST,  an IT company, organised a clean-up drive on Perumathara beach in Thiruvananthapuram. 

Inaugurating the statewide observance and the clean-up drive, LSGD Minister M B Rajesh said efforts will be taken to attain zero waste status by 2024. He said the role of Haritha Karma Sena members is key to attaining the status.

The minister also joined the volunteers and actively took part in the clean-up drive. As many as 180 volunteers, including 100 techie volunteers from UST, took part in the drive that began at 7.30 am. As part of the CSR initiative, UST has adopted the Perumathura beach. 

“From now on UST will be conducting regular clean-up drives at Perumathura. We aim to sensitise the public and discourage them from throwing away waste and littering public spaces,” said a senior official of Suchitwa Mission. 

The waste was segregated and handed over to the Clean Kerala Company. As many as 35 Haritha Karma Sena members took part in the drive. 

