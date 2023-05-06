Investors propose plans worth Rs 381 crore in Kattakada

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With investment proposals worth Rs 381.75 crore, the “Investor Summit 2K23” organised in the Kattakada assembly constituency turned out to be quite a success. The prospective investors included companies and businessmen from abroad, like the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia.

The summit, organised by the Kattal Industrial Development Council (KIDC), saw 121 entrepreneurs, including those from Kerala and other Indian states, and startups.

The KIDC, chaired by Kattakada MLA I B Satheesh, is a forum which bridges entrepreneurs and government officers for the industrial development of the constituency.

“There were some interesting proposals, like a Bangalore-based company that mooted a plant for building materials from recycled demolition waste. A company based in the UAE proposed a bottled drinking water plant based on seawater. Its representatives said they would sell the product for a cheap rate - less than one-fourth the market rate,” Satheesh told TNIE.

A Saudi Arabia-based entrepreneur expressed interest in investing Rs 250 crore for two projects - a plant to produce protein from slaughter waste and a prefab building construction unit. An Indonesia-based entrepreneur presented a tourism project. The entrepreneur also visited a site in Maranalloor to check its feasibility.

The proposals were in diverse sectors like IT, tourism, Ayurveda, electronics, food processing, pharmaceuticals and green technologies.

“We have a special interest in green technologies since there is an ongoing carbon-neutral Kattakada project,” said Satheesh. Native investors include the Pankajakasthuri Herbals, that would set up a healthcare project worth Rs 30 crore, and another entrepreneur who would set up a hypermarket project worth Rs 30 crore.

