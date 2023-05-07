'Make newspaper reading part of school curriculum'

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state conference of the Newspaper Agents' Association has urged the state government to make a daily newspaper reading a part of the school curriculum. As per the association, daily newspaper reading is a key factor in developing general knowledge and social awareness and inculcating both in the new generation. "Even students at the higher secondary level lack basic information as they are not into reading newspapers," it stated. The meeting held in Kozhikode also observed that the overuse of social media was affecting the intellectual level of the new generation. Association state president P K Sathar presided over the meeting. All India Newspaper Vendors Federation national president Sunil Patnakar (Maharashtra) inaugurated the conference.