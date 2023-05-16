Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Apax to buy USD 450m stake in IBS Software

Following the transaction, Apax will partner closely with IBS Software’s founder and executive chairman V K Mathews who will remain the majority shareholder.

Published: 16th May 2023 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2023 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

ibs software
By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Apax Partners LLP (“Apax”) announced on Monday that they have reached a definitive agreement to invest approximately $450 million to acquire a significant minority stake in Technopark-based IBS Software, a leading provider of modern Software-as-a-Service solutions to the global travel and logistics industry, from Blackstone. Following the transaction, Apax will partner closely with IBS Software’s founder and executive chairman V K Mathews who will remain the majority shareholder.

Founded in 1997, IBS Software provides next-generation SaaS solutions that power the most mission-critical operations at the world’s leading aviation, tour and cruise, hospitality and logistics companies.
Backed by a team of 4,000 professionals across the world with more than 25 years of deep domain expertise, IBS Software’s scalable, cloud-native platform and demonstrated market leadership, position it to define the future of mission-critical technology for the travel industry. 

V K Mathews said, “We’re excited to partner with Apax as we enter a new phase in our mission to transform how travel companies operate in the digital world. This investment is an endorsement of our strategy and our commitment and contribution to the industry, and we have a shared vision with Apax for the future of the business. We thank our customers and employees who have been instrumental in our success so far.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Apax Partners LLP IBS Software
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp