Kerala’s 1st concrete highway, on Mukkola-Karode stretch, opens

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The much-awaited Mukkola-Karode highway stretch, which is part of the Kazhakootam-Kerala-Tamil Nadu border NH66 bypass, was opened for traffic on Monday. The 16.3-kilometre road is the first concrete highway in the state. With the opening of the stretch, commuters from north Kerala can travel to Tamil Nadu via Kanyakumari without entering Thiruvananthapuram city.

However, since the work on the stretch that continues in Tamil Nadu from Karode is not completed, vehicles can enter the neighbouring state via service roads that lead to Chenkavila on the Poovar-Kaliyikkavila road. Arrangements are in place to ensure the smooth flow of traffic from the main carriageway to the service roads.

Safety aspects

A top NHAI official told TNIE that necessary arrangements have been made at the accident-prone Kanjiramkulam junction to avoid any mishaps. The area is prone to accidents as the NH connects with the Balaramapuram-Poovar road at this point.

“We have installed warning boards in various places. Though we approached the NHAI headquarters to install a traffic signal at the junction, the plea was rejected,” the official said. Though the NHAI planned to open the stretch last year, the shortage of red sand, the issue of a stop memo from the Mining and Geology Department for taking soil from a quarry, the pandemic, and local protests over the construction of drains and culverts in certain areas posed a hurdle in completing the project. L&T Construction was the contractor.

Agreement signed for TN NH66

Meanwhile, the contract for the remaining work on the stretch from Karode to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu was signed between the NHAI and the contractor EKK Infrastructure Limited three days ago. “It will take 30 days to complete the proceedings. The work will commence next month,” said T Velraj, project director, NHAI Nagercoil division.

The work in Tamil Nadu came to a standstill after L&T Constructions ended the contract due to obstructions in the land acquisition process. The delay in commissioning the Tamil Nadu stretch is also expected to hamper the development prospects in the southern region of both states.

