Thiruvananthapuram metro rail project: DMRC commences field survey for DPR

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has initiated field surveys as part of the preparation for the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the proposed metro rail project in the capital. Commencing from two directions, Pallipuram in the north and Palichal in the south, the laser survey covers a total of 41 kilometres, including the alignment proposed via NH 66, and is being executed by an agency entrusted by the DMRC.

The field survey is the preliminary step for DPR preparation. The DMRC has been entrusted by Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), the implementing agency, to complete the DPR within three months, with the deadline set for submission in January 2024.

Loknath Behera, Managing Director of KMRL, informed TNIE that the survey has commenced in Thiruvananthapuram, running parallel to other components included in the DPR preparation. According to Behera, “The field survey is an initial component of DPR preparation, and it will be concluded shortly based on the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) and Alternative Analysis Report (AAR). Simultaneously, DMRC is progressing with other aspects of DPR preparation.”

The AAR for the Thiruvananthapuram metro project proposed a conventional or medium model, akin to the Kochi Metro. KMRL will review the DPR prepared by DMRC in January, which will then be submitted to the state government and subsequently to the Centre for final approval. Due to the various developments in the city over the past five years, the previous DPR from 2018 will be revised accordingly.

Initially, there was a proposal for a light metro or metro lite in Thiruvananthapuram, which was later dismissed in favour of implementing the medium metro due to the city’s recent development.

The AAR, submitted to the KMRL by the CMP in August of this year, emphasised the necessity for a comprehensive overhaul of the traffic system and parking facilities in the city, identifying high-demand mobility corridors for the proposed system.

Metro alignment

The alignment stretches from Pallipuram to Pallichal in phase 1 and from Pallichal to Neyyattinkara in phase 2, inclusive of the NH bypass. There are also reports suggesting that phase 1 will be extended to Attingal to cater to future needs. The project entails multiple corridors spanning various regions. The first is 27.4km long, spanning from Technocity (Pallipuram) to Pallichal via Karamana and Nemom. The next is from Kazhakootam to Killippalam via Enchakkal, which is 14.7km long. The other extension corridors in phase 2 are from Pallichal to Neyyattinkara (11.1km), Technocity to Mangalapuram (3.7 km), and Enchakkal to Vizhinjam (14.7km).

