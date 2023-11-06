Mission 2030: Kerala govt to prepare masterplan to boost tourism sector

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s has plans to establish a comprehensive master plan, ‘Mission 2030,’ geared toward the advancement of the state’s tourism sector, Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas announced on Sunday. The plan, set to be formulated next year, aims to elevate the tourism industry to greater heights by the year 2030, as part of the Keraleeyam initiative, he said while presiding over a seminar held at the Mascot Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram on ‘Tourism Sector in Kerala’ as part of Keraleeyam.

“Kerala has boundless potential for adventure and wellness tourism. Measures will be taken to enhance the tourism sector by efficiently utilizing government and private sector resources. Fundamental infrastructure projects will be devised for the advancement of the tourism sector. Approval has been secured to initiate a cable car service in Munnar,” Riyas said.

He further highlighted the increased activity of the advisory committee within the tourism sector. “Kerala tourism is undergoing a transformative phase, exploring new avenues distinct from the traditional pre-Covid practices. In response to the devastating impact of the pandemic on the tourism industry, the state introduced several initiatives such as dine-in car programs and vaccinated destinations. Consequently, the significance of safe tourism has been magnified. The implementation of bio-bubble measures has reinstated confidence, facilitating Kerala’s gradual return to the tourism landscape,” added Riyas.

In line with post-pandemic trends, the state has actively embraced the concept of ‘workation,’ with dedicated campaigns promoting Wayanad as an ideal ‘workation’ hub, particularly targeting IT cities such as Bengaluru. The Minister expressed confidence that events like Keraleeyam will play a pivotal role in attracting more tourists, thereby amplifying the tourism sector’s contribution to the overall economy of Kerala.

Renowned personalities from diverse sectors also shared their insights during the seminar. Santhosh George Kulangara, a member of the State Planning Board and an avid traveller, advocated for the transformation of rural areas into tourism hotspots, stressing the need for exemplary projects to promote tourism in these regions. Similarly, Jose Dominic, co-founder of CCG Earth, emphasised the significance of ‘Keralathanima’ as a critical asset driving Kerala’s tourism prospects, urging the state to harness this resource for future progress.

In addition, P M Warrier, chief physician and managing trustee of Kottakkal Aryavaidyasala, underscored the potential contributions of Ayurveda to the tourism industry. Baby Mathew, president of the Kerala Travel Mart Society, emphasised the importance of responsible tourism promotion and marketing efforts. Meanwhile, Pradeep Murthy, managing director of Muddy Boots, highlighted the considerable potential within the adventure tourism sector, emphasizing its capacity to generate substantial employment opportunities, particularly in rural areas.

The seminar witnessed contributions from various other prominent personalities, including Paithrukam Hospitality Group managing director P Sajeev Kurup, director of the International Centre for Responsible Tourism Harold Goodwin, director of the Kerala Institute of Tourism and Travel Studies (KITS) M R Dileep, and State Responsible Tourism Mission coordinator K. Rupesh Kumar. State Tourism Department Secretary K Biju delivered a comprehensive presentation, while the role of moderator was expertly fulfilled by Dr. K S Chandrasekhar, a senior professor at the Institute of Management, Kerala University.

Sector enhancement

Measures will be taken to enhance the sector by efficiently utilizing government and private sector resources. Fundamental infrastructure projects will be devised for the advancement of the sector

Approval has been secured to initiate a cable car service in Munnar, according to the minister. He also expressed confidence that events like Keraleeyam will play a pivotal role in attracting more tourists, thereby amplifying the tourism sector’s contribution to the overall economy of Kerala

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s has plans to establish a comprehensive master plan, ‘Mission 2030,’ geared toward the advancement of the state’s tourism sector, Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas announced on Sunday. The plan, set to be formulated next year, aims to elevate the tourism industry to greater heights by the year 2030, as part of the Keraleeyam initiative, he said while presiding over a seminar held at the Mascot Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram on ‘Tourism Sector in Kerala’ as part of Keraleeyam. “Kerala has boundless potential for adventure and wellness tourism. Measures will be taken to enhance the tourism sector by efficiently utilizing government and private sector resources. Fundamental infrastructure projects will be devised for the advancement of the tourism sector. Approval has been secured to initiate a cable car service in Munnar,” Riyas said. He further highlighted the increased activity of the advisory committee within the tourism sector. “Kerala tourism is undergoing a transformative phase, exploring new avenues distinct from the traditional pre-Covid practices. In response to the devastating impact of the pandemic on the tourism industry, the state introduced several initiatives such as dine-in car programs and vaccinated destinations. Consequently, the significance of safe tourism has been magnified. The implementation of bio-bubble measures has reinstated confidence, facilitating Kerala’s gradual return to the tourism landscape,” added Riyas.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In line with post-pandemic trends, the state has actively embraced the concept of ‘workation,’ with dedicated campaigns promoting Wayanad as an ideal ‘workation’ hub, particularly targeting IT cities such as Bengaluru. The Minister expressed confidence that events like Keraleeyam will play a pivotal role in attracting more tourists, thereby amplifying the tourism sector’s contribution to the overall economy of Kerala. Renowned personalities from diverse sectors also shared their insights during the seminar. Santhosh George Kulangara, a member of the State Planning Board and an avid traveller, advocated for the transformation of rural areas into tourism hotspots, stressing the need for exemplary projects to promote tourism in these regions. Similarly, Jose Dominic, co-founder of CCG Earth, emphasised the significance of ‘Keralathanima’ as a critical asset driving Kerala’s tourism prospects, urging the state to harness this resource for future progress. In addition, P M Warrier, chief physician and managing trustee of Kottakkal Aryavaidyasala, underscored the potential contributions of Ayurveda to the tourism industry. Baby Mathew, president of the Kerala Travel Mart Society, emphasised the importance of responsible tourism promotion and marketing efforts. Meanwhile, Pradeep Murthy, managing director of Muddy Boots, highlighted the considerable potential within the adventure tourism sector, emphasizing its capacity to generate substantial employment opportunities, particularly in rural areas. The seminar witnessed contributions from various other prominent personalities, including Paithrukam Hospitality Group managing director P Sajeev Kurup, director of the International Centre for Responsible Tourism Harold Goodwin, director of the Kerala Institute of Tourism and Travel Studies (KITS) M R Dileep, and State Responsible Tourism Mission coordinator K. Rupesh Kumar. State Tourism Department Secretary K Biju delivered a comprehensive presentation, while the role of moderator was expertly fulfilled by Dr. K S Chandrasekhar, a senior professor at the Institute of Management, Kerala University. Sector enhancement Measures will be taken to enhance the sector by efficiently utilizing government and private sector resources. Fundamental infrastructure projects will be devised for the advancement of the sector Approval has been secured to initiate a cable car service in Munnar, according to the minister. He also expressed confidence that events like Keraleeyam will play a pivotal role in attracting more tourists, thereby amplifying the tourism sector’s contribution to the overall economy of Kerala Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp