Flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Kuala Lumpur from October 9

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport will soon be adding a direct flight to Kuala Lumpur, the capital city of Malaysia, starting Thursday. The flight will be operated by Malaysia’s flag carrier, Malaysia Airlines.

Sharing the information on the new international service, a TIAL spokesperson said, “Malaysia Airlines will be operating the Thiruvananthapuram- Kuala Lumpur flight with Boeing 737-800 aircraft with a capacity of 174 passengers, including business class. The flight will be operated initially on Thursdays and Sundays from Thiruvananthapuram. The flight will arrive at 11pm and depart at 12am”.

This will be the first Malaysia Airlines service from Thiruvananthapuram. Beyond Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Airlines will provide good connectivity to Australia, New Zealand, North America, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Business-class travel facilities to East Asian countries have been in demand for a long time, including by IT companies. This service will boost the travel and tourism sectors in Kerala. It will also benefit students from Kerala who are studying in far-east countries and expatriates from southern districts of Tamil Nadu.

