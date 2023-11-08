Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Kuala Lumpur from October 9

Beyond Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Airlines will provide good connectivity to Australia, New Zealand, North America, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Published: 08th November 2023 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2023 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

FILE - In this Sunday, March 9, 2014, file photo, a man looks out from a viewing gallery as a Malaysia Airlines aircraft sits on the tarmac at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia. |

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport will soon be adding a direct flight to Kuala Lumpur, the capital city of Malaysia, starting Thursday. The flight will be operated by Malaysia’s flag carrier, Malaysia Airlines.

Sharing the information on the new international service, a TIAL spokesperson said, “Malaysia Airlines will be operating the Thiruvananthapuram- Kuala Lumpur flight with Boeing 737-800 aircraft with a capacity of 174 passengers, including business class. The flight will be operated initially on Thursdays and Sundays from Thiruvananthapuram. The flight will arrive at 11pm and depart at 12am”.

This will be the first Malaysia Airlines service from Thiruvananthapuram. Beyond Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Airlines will provide good connectivity to Australia, New Zealand, North America, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Business-class travel facilities to East Asian countries have been in demand for a long time, including by IT companies. This service will boost the travel and tourism sectors in Kerala. It will also benefit students from Kerala who are studying in far-east countries and expatriates from southern districts of Tamil Nadu.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram International airport Kuala Lumpur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp