NHAI to start tender process for Enchakkal flyover in Thiruvananthapuram within a week

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting an end to the lingering uncertainties, it has been confirmed that the tender for the long-awaited flyover at Enchakkal junction and the service bridge at Thiruvallam on NH 66 will be initiated within the next week. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has reported that the assessment of the tender documents at their headquarters in New Delhi is currently underway and is anticipated to be approved imminently. This will pave the way for the prompt release of the e-tender within the upcoming week.

Anticipating the commencement of construction within the current financial year, the NHAI official said, “We are awaiting the green light from the NHAI headquarters. Following the expected approval in the coming days, we will simultaneously initiate the tender process for both projects. Prospective bidders will be granted a month for the tender submissions. Subsequently, the evaluation of bidders will be conducted, and we aim to finalise the tenders for both projects by January or February. Once finalised, the construction can promptly commence within this fiscal year.”

Previously, the Central government had granted financial clearance for the Enchakkal flyover project, estimated at Rs 47 crore, and the construction of the service bridge, budgeted at Rs 10 crore. Notably, the Enchakkal flyover project reached a significant milestone in February when the NHAI headquarters approved the Detailed Project Report (DPR). The proposed four-lane flyover, as outlined in the DPR, will consist of nine spans, each spanning a distance of 25 metres. Commencing from the terminus of the Chackai flyover, it will extend to the point where the Muttathara overpass links with the NH66 bypass.

Serving as a critical convergence point for various busy thoroughfares, the Enchakkal junction has been grappling with substantial traffic congestion, intensifying the demand for a flyover at the location. This initiative aims to facilitate smoother vehicular movement from Kovalam, Shankhumukham, and Vizhinjam to the city centre, simultaneously alleviating congestion at this pivotal junction. An earlier proposal by the NHAI for an underpass was discarded due to opposition from local traders.

Simultaneously, the construction of a new 12-metre-wide service bridge at Thiruvallam, planned to run parallel to the existing old bridge on the eastern side, is set to materialise. This development comes in response to the alarming rate of accidents on the old bridge, with over 100 incidents reported in the past three years. The new bridge will facilitate smoother transit for motorists, particularly those travelling from Ambalathara to Thiruvallam junction, without necessitating their use of the old bridge.

