Robotics startup steals the spotlight at Huddle Global

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The third edition of Huddle Global 2023, a startup conclave organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), showcased numerous innovators and technology enthusiasts presenting their software and hardware products. Against the backdrop of the scenic Adimalathura beach in the capital, young entrepreneurs successfully generated a ‘wow’ factor with displays of robotics and artificial intelligence. Notably, Inker Robotics Solutions Pvt Ltd, a robotics company based in Thrissur, led the pack and attracted a significant number of visitors.

Founded by engineers Rahul P B and Amith Raman, Inker Robotics specialises in developing a range of robots, from humanoid robots to advanced drone taxis for transportation. With humanoid robots gaining global attention, these impressive creations have captivated people from various backgrounds. The duo established the startup in 2018 in Thrissur after registering with KSUM. Having backgrounds as expatriates in West Asia, Rahul and Amith returned to their hometowns to launch the startup, focusing on robotics, artificial intelligence, and other technologies.

Flagged off the 5th #HuddleGlobal , considered as the largest beach startup festival of its kind, hosted by @startup_mission which brings more than 400 HNIs, 300 mentors, 200 corporates, 150 investors & 5000 Startups from around the world. Over 15,000 people will be attending… pic.twitter.com/icEPFlLkD0 November 16, 2023

The startup also secured seed funding of Rs 10 crore earlier this year. “In addition to developing products, we have also been involved in organizing an expo called ‘Hellobotz 23’ at various places. It was started as a service for the people to make them aware of the robotic products. We are also collaborating with the tourism department on how the robots could be used for tourism development in the state,” explains Amith Raman. At the heart of Inker Robotics’ vision is a commitment to demystify robotics and make it accessible to all.

The ‘Hellobotz 23’ expo stands as evidence of that vision, garnering attention and appreciation from visitors across various cities, adds Amith. Inker Robotics is set to launch Robomaker early next year, an innovat ive blended learning program designed to make robotics accessible and engaging for students aged 8 to 12. Combining hands-on robot building with an immersive story-based curriculum, Robomaker of fers over 100 projects, allowing kids to learn coding, electronics, and mechanical engineering concepts through practical application. With real-world applications like smart devices and farming, Robomaker stimulates critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Through the Robobox kit, animated lessons, assessments, and live mentor support, students can learn at their own pace while gaining practical STEM abilities. Inker envisions Robomaker as the initial step in establishing an ecosystem of robotics education, R&D, and entrepreneurship.

