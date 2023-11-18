Learn German to integrate with local ecosystems: Experts

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Learning German can boost the career prospects of Indians aspiring for jobs abroad when Western European countries beyond the United Kingdom are emerging as premier destinations for startups, experts said at an international conference here on Friday.

Notwithstanding the status of English as a global medium for interaction, knowing German language will enable immigrants to integrate well with local ecosystems, speakers from three European nations noted at Huddle Global 2023. The diligence of the new generation to do foreign-language courses and a visible presence of Indian diaspora in key German-speaking countries promise a flourish for the residents in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, they pointed out in a discussion at the three-day event organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM).

At the hour-long session on ‘Global Expansion - Scaling Business Beyond Boundaries’ at the beachside venue near Vizhinjam, experts said India’s twin advances in science and industry qualify the country’s youth to be stronger players in Western Europe, which is a hub of technological advancements.

While its recent medical advances in vaccines to counter Covid reinforced India’s rise in the field of medicine, the country’s healthcare startups look set to benefit more, according to Achim Burkart, Consul General of Federal Republic of Germany. Equally, engineering and automotive ideas from India are gaining increasing acceptance in Germany, which has of late eased its immigration rules amid a need for 400,000 skilled workers annually.

Delhi-based Hans-Jorg Hortnagl, head of trade promotion organisation, Advantage Austria, said IT, besides life sciences, gives Indian startups the opportunities to expand operations in Western Europe, which is seeing a rise in computer vision to perform automated tasks that replace human capabilities. The fifth edition of Huddle Global at Adimalathura has around 15,000 delegates converging from within the country and abroad.

