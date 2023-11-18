Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Learn German to integrate with local ecosystems: Experts

Notwithstanding the status of English as a global medium for interaction, knowing German language will enable immigrants to integrate well with local ecosystems

Published: 18th November 2023 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2023 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Speakers at the session, titled ‘Global Expansion - Scaling Business Beyond Boundaries’, held as part of Huddle Global 2023

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Learning German can boost the career prospects of Indians aspiring for jobs abroad when Western European countries beyond the United Kingdom are emerging as premier destinations for startups, experts said at an international conference here on Friday. 

Notwithstanding the status of English as a global medium for interaction, knowing German language will enable immigrants to integrate well with local ecosystems, speakers from three European nations noted at Huddle Global 2023.  The diligence of the new generation to do foreign-language courses and a visible presence of Indian diaspora in key German-speaking countries promise a flourish for the residents in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, they pointed out in a discussion at the three-day event organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM). 

At the hour-long session on ‘Global Expansion - Scaling Business Beyond Boundaries’ at the beachside venue near Vizhinjam, experts said India’s twin advances in science and industry qualify the country’s youth to be stronger players in Western Europe, which is a hub of technological advancements. 
While its recent medical advances in vaccines to counter Covid reinforced India’s rise in the field of medicine, the country’s healthcare startups look set to benefit more, according to Achim Burkart, Consul General of Federal Republic of Germany. Equally, engineering and automotive ideas from India are gaining increasing acceptance in Germany, which has of late eased its immigration rules amid a need for 400,000 skilled workers annually. 

Delhi-based Hans-Jorg Hortnagl, head of trade promotion organisation, Advantage Austria, said IT, besides life sciences, gives Indian startups the opportunities to expand operations in Western Europe, which is seeing a rise in computer vision to perform automated tasks that replace human capabilities. The fifth edition of Huddle Global at Adimalathura has around 15,000 delegates converging from within the country and abroad. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Huddle Global 2023

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp