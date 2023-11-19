DGE revokes order to collect money for noon meal scheme in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Director of General Education on Saturday withdrew its controversial order to form mid-day meal protection committees by taking interest-free loans from people. The government proposal to collect money from people to take forward the noon meal scheme in schools had invited severe criticism.

Teachers' unions had come out against the order. They alleged that the order would lead to headmasters begging for money from people for the scheme. The teachers had also decided to approach the court against the order. It’s against this backdrop that the order was withdrawn.

As per the order, schools should form a protection committee. The directive was to collect a maximum amount of money. The order said that the committees should be formed within 30 days with a ward member as guardian and the headmaster as convener.

The committee will have eight members. The instruction was to seek interest-free financial assistance from parents, alumni and important citizens. It was assured that the headmaster would return money to the committee as soon as funds are available.

