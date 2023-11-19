Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

DGE revokes order to collect money for noon meal scheme in Thiruvananthapuram

The committee will have eight members.

Published: 19th November 2023 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2023 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Breakfast, mid-day meal

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Director of General Education on Saturday withdrew its controversial order to form mid-day meal protection committees by taking interest-free loans from people. The government proposal to collect money from people to take forward the noon meal scheme in schools had invited severe criticism.

Teachers' unions had come out against the order. They alleged that the order would lead to headmasters begging for money from people for the scheme. The teachers had also decided to approach the court against the order. It’s against this backdrop that the order was withdrawn.

As per the order, schools should form a protection committee. The directive was to collect a maximum amount of money. The order said that the committees should be formed within 30 days with a ward member as guardian and the headmaster as convener. 

The committee will have eight members. The instruction was to seek interest-free financial assistance from parents, alumni and important citizens. It was assured that the headmaster would return money to the committee as soon as funds are available.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Director of General Education noon meal scheme 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp