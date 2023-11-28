The Jigarthanda Journey: From Madurai to Thiruvananthapuram

Parvana K B By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Long before the movie Jigarthanda DoubleX became a blockbuster, the iconic drink from Madurai in Tamil Nadu had already captured the hearts of food enthusiasts in south India. And now, this iconic drink has reached Kerala’s own capital city Thiruvananthapuram.

After discovering this sweet and unique milk-based drink in Madurai, Vipin V S wanted to introduce it to Malayalis too. And that is simply the inspiration behind the ‘Madurai Famous Jigarthanda’ outlet, which was opened near Bakery Jn Road in Palayam in July.

“During my visit to Madurai, many asked me to try the drink that will beat the oppressive heat of the temple town, aptly named Jigarthanda. After giving it a shot, I couldn’t help but question why this drink wasn’t available in Kerala. Perhaps there was reluctance to introduce something new, something very different to our usual palate,” Vipin says.

But he had faith that if the business succeeded and thrived in Madurai for the past 45 years, it would in Kerala too. “So, I took the risk, and to my pleasant surprise, the response was beyond my expectations. The warm welcome from everyone is proof that good-quality food could indeed find its place beyond its hometown,” Vipin said.

Jigarthanda, initially popularised on the streets of Madurai by P S Sheik Meeran in 1977, evolved into a favourite drink of many. Sheik started selling Jigarthanda on the streets using trolleys. Now, his business has expanded into around 300 branches across south India. The first shop, located in the East Market Street Junction of Madurai, has been serving thousands of customers for over four decades.

Jigarthanda Business is now managed by P S Beer Mohammed & Brothers. The special recipe of this drink remains a trade secret, known only to the original makers in Madurai. “There are a lot of recipes on the internet. But the truth is, the authentic version is still a secret. Even I have no clue. The stock comes directly from the Madurai factory,” Vipin says.

Many say that just like the name suggests — jigar means heart and thanda means cool — the drink cools and refreshes the body. The main ingredient, basundi, a form of condensed milk, is carefully prepared in traditional Tamil style. Almond gum, sarsaparilla (naruneendi or nannari) root syrup, sugar and ice cream are the other ingredients. The drink can be stocked for 10–15 days. They claim that authenticity is maintained through the use of pure ingredients, and even their different ice cream flavours are made without preservatives.



