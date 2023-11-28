Woman in Kerala gets 20-year jail for abetting rape of minor daughter

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 43-year-old woman was handed over 20 years of rigorous imprisonment by the fast-track special court for abetting her lover in raping her seven-year-old daughter. The Ayiroor-native was accused of initially turning a blind eye and later facilitating the rape of her younger daughter by her lover Sisupalan, who died during the trial.

She committed the offence from March 2018 to September 2019. During the period, the woman, who had left behind her mentally challenged husband, began living with Sisupalan along with her daughter.

The girl was subjected to rape during this period. The girl suffered injuries in her private parts and confided to her mother about her ordeal. However, the mother told her not to tell anybody about the incident and allowed her lover to exploit the girl.

The incident came to light when the girl’s elder sister came to know about the episode. The 11-year-old sister herself was sexually abused by Sisupalan and after knowing that her younger sibling too was subjected to the vile act, she informed the matter to her grandmother.

Despite the intervention of the grandmother, the woman refused to mend her ways and later began living with another man after ditching Sisupalan. That person too sexually abused the child and the case pertaining to that is under trial. Sisupalan, meanwhile, committed suicide.

The grandmother later moved both the girls to a children’s home. It was during a counselling session there the girls revealed their sordid experiences.

Milestone for public prosecutor. For Special Public Prosecutor R S Vijay Mohan, this was the 50th successful Pocso case where the accused was punished. He along with R Y Akhilesh presented the prosecution. They produced 22 witnesses and 33 documents before the court.

The court in its order said due to the vile act of the mother, the victim had lost her precious childhood.

The court said the woman was an abomination for motherhood and deserved a strong punishment.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 43-year-old woman was handed over 20 years of rigorous imprisonment by the fast-track special court for abetting her lover in raping her seven-year-old daughter. The Ayiroor-native was accused of initially turning a blind eye and later facilitating the rape of her younger daughter by her lover Sisupalan, who died during the trial. She committed the offence from March 2018 to September 2019. During the period, the woman, who had left behind her mentally challenged husband, began living with Sisupalan along with her daughter. The girl was subjected to rape during this period. The girl suffered injuries in her private parts and confided to her mother about her ordeal. However, the mother told her not to tell anybody about the incident and allowed her lover to exploit the girl. The incident came to light when the girl’s elder sister came to know about the episode. The 11-year-old sister herself was sexually abused by Sisupalan and after knowing that her younger sibling too was subjected to the vile act, she informed the matter to her grandmother.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Despite the intervention of the grandmother, the woman refused to mend her ways and later began living with another man after ditching Sisupalan. That person too sexually abused the child and the case pertaining to that is under trial. Sisupalan, meanwhile, committed suicide. The grandmother later moved both the girls to a children’s home. It was during a counselling session there the girls revealed their sordid experiences. Milestone for public prosecutor. For Special Public Prosecutor R S Vijay Mohan, this was the 50th successful Pocso case where the accused was punished. He along with R Y Akhilesh presented the prosecution. They produced 22 witnesses and 33 documents before the court. The court in its order said due to the vile act of the mother, the victim had lost her precious childhood. The court said the woman was an abomination for motherhood and deserved a strong punishment. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp