Thiruvananthapuram zoo makes ‘roaring’ return to global spotlight 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram Zoo looks poised for a return to the cinematic spotlight with the prospect of a film titled ‘Life of George’, based on a ‘star’ Bengal tiger that was relocated from the woods of Wayanad in 2015 and rehabilitated here.

After being captured and brought to the city zoo, the severely wounded and ailing tiger was nursed back to health by veterinary surgeon Dr Jacob Alexander. He was named ‘George’ after the character played by Nivin Pauly in the film ‘Premam’. Sadly, the beloved tiger died in 2021.

During George’s rehabilitation, French writer and contemporary dancer Claire Le Michel happened to visit the zoo and learned about the tiger’s backstory and incredible resilience. Upon returning to France, she penned a book titled ‘The Story of George’.

This book garnered widespread acclaim and, according to reports, was even incorporated into the school curriculum in France to teach students about the importance of wildlife and tiger conservation.

Now, Claire is excited about a possible film based on ‘The Story of George’, which has been shortlisted among five titles for ‘Shoot the Book - Mumbai 23’, an event fostering cross-cultural connections between French publishers and Indian film and television producers.

The Zoo had also made global headlines for its vital ‘role’ Yann Martel’s Booker-winning book ‘Life of Pi’, featuring an Indian boy and a Bengal Tiger adrift in the Pacific Ocean.After winning the Booker in 2002, Martel revealed that he had spent a lot of time researching animal nature at the Thiruvananthapuram zoo during his India visit in 1996.

Claire, a fan of Thiruvananthapuram, is now back in the city recently, thanks to an invitation from Alliance Française to conduct workshops.

“As I am in India now, the French Institute in Mumbai asked me to join, along with my publisher, Veronique Lagny Delatour of Le Verger Des Hesperides, to discuss the book,” said Claire.“I am delighted to explore this new opportunity to engage with film producers and discuss the animals, Thiruvananthapuram Zoo, and the state of Kerala, which I hold dear.”

Claire added that ‘Shoot the Book’ has a presence in prominent international film events such as the Cannes Film Festival, American Film Market in Los Angeles, and the Shanghai International Film Festival, among others.

During the recent inaugural session of the Wildlife Week Celebration, Claire handed a copy of her book to J Chinchu Rani, the minister of zoos.

