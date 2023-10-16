Keyhole techniques most promising in treatment of cardiac diseases: ICCK

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The annual conference of the Cardiology Council of Kerala (ICCK) held in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday discussed the accuracy and efficaciousness of different keyhole techniques in the treatment of heart diseases and complications.

Dr Pratap Kumar N, senior cardiologist and ICCK president, inaugurated the conference. Kerala is at the forefront of embracing all internationally approved latest treatment technologies in cardiac care. The medical world has reached the stage of treatment optimisation, employing various cutting-edge technologies and best procedural options in the most complex cases, Prathap said.

“Advanced and minimally invasive cardiac catheter technologies (keyhole access methods) have ensured that without opening the chest, coronary artery blocks are removed, calcified blocks are cracked, heart valves are repaired or replaced, punctures in the heart are closed, several congenital heart defects are repaired and even permanent pacemaker is inserted,” Dr Prathap said.

Dr Abhilash S P, the organising secretary of the conference, said that the employment of advanced accessory devices like Rotablator, Shockwave Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL), and laser are also increasing.

A rotablator is a device to remove tough and calcified blocks where conventional angioplasty techniques cannot be employed. IVL is another effective pressure wave method to remove deep calcium blocks The meeting discussed advanced catheter-based intervention techniques and their optimisation for the treatment of heart diseases like heart attacks, congenital defects of the heart and complex blocks in blood vessels. Over 200 interventional cardiologists from various parts of the state attended the meet.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The annual conference of the Cardiology Council of Kerala (ICCK) held in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday discussed the accuracy and efficaciousness of different keyhole techniques in the treatment of heart diseases and complications. Dr Pratap Kumar N, senior cardiologist and ICCK president, inaugurated the conference. Kerala is at the forefront of embracing all internationally approved latest treatment technologies in cardiac care. The medical world has reached the stage of treatment optimisation, employing various cutting-edge technologies and best procedural options in the most complex cases, Prathap said. “Advanced and minimally invasive cardiac catheter technologies (keyhole access methods) have ensured that without opening the chest, coronary artery blocks are removed, calcified blocks are cracked, heart valves are repaired or replaced, punctures in the heart are closed, several congenital heart defects are repaired and even permanent pacemaker is inserted,” Dr Prathap said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Dr Abhilash S P, the organising secretary of the conference, said that the employment of advanced accessory devices like Rotablator, Shockwave Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL), and laser are also increasing. A rotablator is a device to remove tough and calcified blocks where conventional angioplasty techniques cannot be employed. IVL is another effective pressure wave method to remove deep calcium blocks The meeting discussed advanced catheter-based intervention techniques and their optimisation for the treatment of heart diseases like heart attacks, congenital defects of the heart and complex blocks in blood vessels. Over 200 interventional cardiologists from various parts of the state attended the meet. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp