Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Keyhole techniques most promising in treatment of cardiac diseases: ICCK

The medical world has reached the stage of treatment optimisation, employing various cutting-edge technologies and best procedural options in the most complex cases, Prathap said.

Published: 16th October 2023 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2023 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Heart

Image used for representational purpose only.( File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The annual conference of the Cardiology Council of Kerala (ICCK) held in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday discussed the accuracy and efficaciousness of different keyhole techniques in the treatment of heart diseases and complications. 

Dr Pratap Kumar N, senior cardiologist and ICCK president, inaugurated the conference. Kerala is at the forefront of embracing all internationally approved latest treatment technologies in cardiac care. The medical world has reached the stage of treatment optimisation, employing various cutting-edge technologies and best procedural options in the most complex cases, Prathap said.

“Advanced and minimally invasive cardiac catheter technologies (keyhole access methods) have ensured that without opening the chest, coronary artery blocks are removed, calcified blocks are cracked, heart valves are repaired or replaced, punctures in the heart are closed, several congenital heart defects are repaired and even permanent pacemaker is inserted,” Dr Prathap said. 

Dr Abhilash S P, the organising secretary of the conference, said that the employment of advanced accessory devices like Rotablator, Shockwave Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL), and laser are also increasing. 

A rotablator is a device to remove tough and calcified blocks where conventional angioplasty techniques cannot be employed. IVL is another effective pressure wave method to remove deep calcium blocks The meeting discussed advanced catheter-based intervention techniques and their optimisation for the treatment of heart diseases like heart attacks, congenital defects of the heart and complex blocks in blood vessels. Over 200 interventional cardiologists from various parts of the state attended the meet.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cardiology Council of Kerala Thiruvananthapuram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp