Kerala government rolls out comprehensive work calendar for smart road project

K Krishnachand By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has meticulously devised a comprehensive working calendar to ensure the prompt and efficient execution of the smart road development project in the capital city, as an integral part of the Smart City Mission initiative.

With the successful completion of the tendering process for all the proposed smart roads, construction activities are slated to commence in the inaugural week of November. The ambitious target is to conclude the project either in March or April of the upcoming year. Public Works Department (PWD) Minister, P A Mohamed Riyas, will oversee a periodic review, conducting monthly meetings, while the PWD secretary will hold weekly reviews to guarantee timely project completion.

Earlier setbacks in implementing the smart road works were primarily attributed to the lack of participation from companies during the tendering process. While a significant portion of the roads had been tendered successfully, the only pending stretch was the Althara to Attakulangara segment, spanning Vazhuthacaud and Thycaud.

Fortunately, this segment has now been effectively tendered by segmenting it into two sections: Althara to Chenthitta and Killipalam to Attakulangara. The contract for the former has been awarded to the ULCCS (Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society), while the latter has been entrusted to Thoppil Constructions Ltd.

According to a Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) official, the Althara-Attakulangara stretch has undergone five rounds of tendering due to a lack of bidder participation. However, the project is set to commence in November, with a targeted public opening of all smart roads by March or April, 2024, slightly ahead of the actual deadline in May 2024.

“All the smart road works are now tendered and work will begin soon. As far as the Althara-Chenthitta road is concerned, the work will start from both side, that is, from the Althara side as well as from the Chenthitta side. The roads will be beautified with plants and proper street lights. The footpaths will also be laid with new tiles. The median will also be beautified wherever the medians are located,” the official said.

The smart road project in the capital was allocated a budget of Rs 137 crore by the centre. Construction of several smart road projects, including the Ayyankali Hall-Palayam underpass, Statue-General Hospital Junction, Spencer Junction-AKG Centre, General Hospital Junction-Vanchiyoor Road, and the road adjacent to the Government Model School at Thycaud are progressing rapidly.

Two smart road projects, Manaveeyam Road and Kalabhavan Mani Road, have been completed under the Smart City Mission and are now open for traffic. Additionally, sources indicate that the construction of Spencer-Gas House Junction and Ayyankali Hall-Underpass roads is expected to conclude by January.

Meanwhile, the completion of several other roads, including Statue-General Hospital, Forest Office Junction-Bakery Junction, Thycaud Guest House-Keezhe Thampanoor, Norka-Gandhi Bhavan, and Killipalam-Attakulangara roads, is projected to be finished by March.

The remaining Over Bridge-Collectorate Uppilamood Junction, General Hospital-Vanchiyoor Road, and Althara- Chenthitta roads are anticipated to be completed in April. In a significant development, a high-level meeting convened on October 11, chaired by General Education Minister V Sivankutty and Transport Minister Antony Raju, emphasised the preparation of a meticulous working calendar for the renovation of all roads within the city.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has meticulously devised a comprehensive working calendar to ensure the prompt and efficient execution of the smart road development project in the capital city, as an integral part of the Smart City Mission initiative. With the successful completion of the tendering process for all the proposed smart roads, construction activities are slated to commence in the inaugural week of November. The ambitious target is to conclude the project either in March or April of the upcoming year. Public Works Department (PWD) Minister, P A Mohamed Riyas, will oversee a periodic review, conducting monthly meetings, while the PWD secretary will hold weekly reviews to guarantee timely project completion. Earlier setbacks in implementing the smart road works were primarily attributed to the lack of participation from companies during the tendering process. While a significant portion of the roads had been tendered successfully, the only pending stretch was the Althara to Attakulangara segment, spanning Vazhuthacaud and Thycaud. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Fortunately, this segment has now been effectively tendered by segmenting it into two sections: Althara to Chenthitta and Killipalam to Attakulangara. The contract for the former has been awarded to the ULCCS (Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society), while the latter has been entrusted to Thoppil Constructions Ltd. According to a Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) official, the Althara-Attakulangara stretch has undergone five rounds of tendering due to a lack of bidder participation. However, the project is set to commence in November, with a targeted public opening of all smart roads by March or April, 2024, slightly ahead of the actual deadline in May 2024. “All the smart road works are now tendered and work will begin soon. As far as the Althara-Chenthitta road is concerned, the work will start from both side, that is, from the Althara side as well as from the Chenthitta side. The roads will be beautified with plants and proper street lights. The footpaths will also be laid with new tiles. The median will also be beautified wherever the medians are located,” the official said. The smart road project in the capital was allocated a budget of Rs 137 crore by the centre. Construction of several smart road projects, including the Ayyankali Hall-Palayam underpass, Statue-General Hospital Junction, Spencer Junction-AKG Centre, General Hospital Junction-Vanchiyoor Road, and the road adjacent to the Government Model School at Thycaud are progressing rapidly. Two smart road projects, Manaveeyam Road and Kalabhavan Mani Road, have been completed under the Smart City Mission and are now open for traffic. Additionally, sources indicate that the construction of Spencer-Gas House Junction and Ayyankali Hall-Underpass roads is expected to conclude by January. Meanwhile, the completion of several other roads, including Statue-General Hospital, Forest Office Junction-Bakery Junction, Thycaud Guest House-Keezhe Thampanoor, Norka-Gandhi Bhavan, and Killipalam-Attakulangara roads, is projected to be finished by March. The remaining Over Bridge-Collectorate Uppilamood Junction, General Hospital-Vanchiyoor Road, and Althara- Chenthitta roads are anticipated to be completed in April. In a significant development, a high-level meeting convened on October 11, chaired by General Education Minister V Sivankutty and Transport Minister Antony Raju, emphasised the preparation of a meticulous working calendar for the renovation of all roads within the city. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp