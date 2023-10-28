 Kerala Startup Mission invites applications from designers for ‘Branding Challenge’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has invited applications from designers, freelance artists and students for the ‘Branding Challenge’ contest to be held as part of the fifth edition of the ‘Huddle Global’ conclave. The conclave is scheduled to be held in Kovalam from November 16 to 18. The contest is aimed at developing compelling branding strategies for impactful products created by startups and technologies from R&D institutes.

The primary objective of the challenge is to empower startups by enhancing their brand identities. Startups, innovators and R&D institutes will have the opportunity to connect with creative professionals, including artists, graphic designers and freelancers through this competition. The participants will compete to provide branding insights such as UI/UX, brand names, logos, packaging designs, product mockups and more.

The top 50 selected designers will get an opportunity to support the branding requirements of startups and their groundbreaking innovations.

To apply, visit: https://huddleglobal.co.in. The last date to apply is November 5.

An impressive line-up of speakers, including entrepreneurs, managers, venture funders, investors looking for new technologies, mentors and startup promoters, from across the world will make presentations and join deliberations at the conclave to be held at the Somatheeram Beach in Chowara.

The ‘Huddle Global’ conclave is expected to have over 15,000 participants, turning the summit into a forum to establish global linkages and open up win-win partnership opportunities for stakeholders. KSUM is the nodal agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

