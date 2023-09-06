Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Roles reversed as students turn teachers for a day in city schools

At Cotton Hill Government Higher Secondary School, Class 10 students Rudra R N and Amani Mohammed became the principal headmaster and additional headmaster, respectively, for a day. 

Published: 06th September 2023 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2023 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Students honour principal K Lailas at the Government Pattom Model Girls Higher Secondary School on Tuesday | Vincent Pulickal

By Arya UR
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Various schools in the capital city witnessed a role reversal on Tuesday as students became administrators, teachers and even principals as part of the Teachers’ Day celebrations. At Cotton Hill Government Higher Secondary School, Class 10 students Rudra R N and Amani Mohammed became the principal headmaster and additional headmaster, respectively, for a day. 

“It was an opportunity for us to understand the hardships of our teachers,” says Amani. “I realised that teachers have to manage various classes and also cover the portions. I wish to become a teacher in real life,” she adds. The experience of performing duties as the school’s principal has taught Rudra to be more responsible. 

Student-teachers take the charge at Cotton Hill Government Higher Secondary School, Vazhuthacaudu, by signing the worksheet | Vincent Pulickal

“Though I did not have teaching periods, we visited all the classrooms and observed the other student-teachers. The NSS, SPC, and JRP were in charge of maintaining discipline on campus, and along with them we ensured the same. Our teachers oversaw our activities,” she says.

Decked up in saris, ‘student teachers’ from the school’s upper primary section also enjoyed their new roles. Class 7 student Afreen Althaf, who became the principal, was overwhelmed. “The entire experience was thrilling. Now, my dream is to become a teacher and a principal headmaster,” she smiles.

Meanwhile, the real teachers were amused and impressed by the speed with which the students grasped their new roles. Principal Rajesh Babu feels students now understand the importance of a teacher.
Teacher’s Day celebrations at Government Pattom Model Girls Higher Secondary School was different with teachers becoming as students. “Donning the teacher’s roles will help them gain new skills. My role as principal was taken care of by Abhirami M S  of Class 12,” says principal K Lailas.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Teachers’ Day celebrations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp