Thiruvananthapuram: Roles reversed as students turn teachers for a day in city schools

Arya UR By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Various schools in the capital city witnessed a role reversal on Tuesday as students became administrators, teachers and even principals as part of the Teachers’ Day celebrations. At Cotton Hill Government Higher Secondary School, Class 10 students Rudra R N and Amani Mohammed became the principal headmaster and additional headmaster, respectively, for a day.

“It was an opportunity for us to understand the hardships of our teachers,” says Amani. “I realised that teachers have to manage various classes and also cover the portions. I wish to become a teacher in real life,” she adds. The experience of performing duties as the school’s principal has taught Rudra to be more responsible.

Student-teachers take the charge at Cotton Hill Government Higher Secondary School, Vazhuthacaudu, by signing the worksheet | Vincent Pulickal

“Though I did not have teaching periods, we visited all the classrooms and observed the other student-teachers. The NSS, SPC, and JRP were in charge of maintaining discipline on campus, and along with them we ensured the same. Our teachers oversaw our activities,” she says.

Decked up in saris, ‘student teachers’ from the school’s upper primary section also enjoyed their new roles. Class 7 student Afreen Althaf, who became the principal, was overwhelmed. “The entire experience was thrilling. Now, my dream is to become a teacher and a principal headmaster,” she smiles.

Meanwhile, the real teachers were amused and impressed by the speed with which the students grasped their new roles. Principal Rajesh Babu feels students now understand the importance of a teacher.

Teacher’s Day celebrations at Government Pattom Model Girls Higher Secondary School was different with teachers becoming as students. “Donning the teacher’s roles will help them gain new skills. My role as principal was taken care of by Abhirami M S of Class 12,” says principal K Lailas.



