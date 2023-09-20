Development works at Vattiyoorkavu to begin soon

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a long wait, the development of the Vattiyoorkavu junction in the state capital is inching closer to reality. The disbursal of the compensation amount for the land owners who conceded their properties for the first-reach development from Sasthamangalam to Mannarajonam via Maruthankuzhy will begin within two weeks.

On Saturday, the first installment of Rs 345 crore from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for the land acquisition was handed over to District Collector Geromic George by the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) executive engineer Jeeja Bai. KRFB and the Thiruvananthapuram Development Authority (TRIDA) are the special purpose vehicles (SPVs) formed for the project.

According to Jeeja Bai, the revenue wing of the district administration was directed to hand over the acquired land for the first reach by November 30. “Though the deadline for handing over the land for the first reach is by November end, we will float a tender for the first reach widening by mid-November. Once the land is fully handed over to us, we will finalise the tender, and the work will start right away. Similarly, the tender for the second and third reaches will also be called once the land acquisition is at least 80% complete,” Jeeja told TNIE.

She added that a shopping complex will be built on the way to Thoppumukku from Mannarakonam to rehabilitate the traders at Vattiyoorkavu junction. This will be constructed by TRIDA. It is estimated that more than 570 establishments will be affected. Rehabilitation has to be carried out in the cases of more than 200 ventures. Three acres of property will be acquired for this purpose.

The development of Vattiyoorkavu junction and the allied roads is under the public works department. This is a comprehensive project to develop the Sasthamangalam-Vattiyoorkavu-Peroorkada road in three reaches with a distance of 10.75km and a width of 18.5m and to rehabilitate those who will lose their business establishments as part of the road development. The road will be four-lane with a 0.5m-wide median. It will also have footpaths and streetlights. The first route is from Sasthamangalam to Mannarakonam. The second reach is from Mannarakonam to Peroorkada via Mannamoola, and the third reach is from Vattiyoorkavu to Vazhayila via Nettayam.

So far, the 11(1) notification for the three reaches has been issued. The 19(1) notification related to compensation awarding for the first reach will be issued this week.

According to MLA V K Prasanth, the land acquisition process will be completed on time by giving compensation to the concerned people. He said that an administrative sanction of Rs 660 crore has been accorded by the KIIFB after re-determining the earlier fixed amount of Rs 341.79 crore for the project.

A total of 0.9369 hectares of land in Peroorkada village is being acquired for the rehabilitation project. An amount of Rs 28,94,000 has been allocated as part of the rehabilitation and restoration package. A comprehensive plan for the development of the junction was devised as a solution to the years of traffic congestion in Vattiyoorkavu.

Project overview

Comprehensive project of C660cr being prepared

A permanent solution to traffic jams at Vattiyoorkavu Jn

The first installment of C345 crore from KIIFB for the land acquisition was handed over to the district administration

Revenue wing of district administration was directed to hand over the acquired land for the first reach by November 30

