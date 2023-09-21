Government officially renames Vizhinjam port

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Theg overnment has officially renamed Vizhinjam Port as “Vizhinjam International Seaport Thiruvananthapuram.” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan unveiled the new name and logo of the port during a ceremony held here.

In his inaugural address, Vijayan highlighted the significant opportunities that Vizhinjam Seaport will bring to Kerala’s maritime sector once it becomes operational. He also noted that the arrival of the first ship at port on October 4 would be a cause for celebration among all Malayalis.

Minister for Ports Ahamed Devarkovil emphasised that the Vizhinjam Seaport would not only create numerous direct job opportunities but also generate a substantial number of indirect employment opportunities, fostering the state’s development. He mentioned that the central government has approved the construction of a ring road connecting Vizhinjam to other areas, with an estimated cost of Rs 6,200 crore, which is expected to spur the development of an industrial corridor.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve, who launched the website of Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL), highlighted the proactive role of the Kerala government in public-private partnership ventures, as evident in the construction of Vizhinjam Port. The Kerala government has identified 22 priority sectors for investment in the state.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Theg overnment has officially renamed Vizhinjam Port as “Vizhinjam International Seaport Thiruvananthapuram.” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan unveiled the new name and logo of the port during a ceremony held here. In his inaugural address, Vijayan highlighted the significant opportunities that Vizhinjam Seaport will bring to Kerala’s maritime sector once it becomes operational. He also noted that the arrival of the first ship at port on October 4 would be a cause for celebration among all Malayalis. Minister for Ports Ahamed Devarkovil emphasised that the Vizhinjam Seaport would not only create numerous direct job opportunities but also generate a substantial number of indirect employment opportunities, fostering the state’s development. He mentioned that the central government has approved the construction of a ring road connecting Vizhinjam to other areas, with an estimated cost of Rs 6,200 crore, which is expected to spur the development of an industrial corridor.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Industries Minister P Rajeeve, who launched the website of Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL), highlighted the proactive role of the Kerala government in public-private partnership ventures, as evident in the construction of Vizhinjam Port. The Kerala government has identified 22 priority sectors for investment in the state.