Spreading cyber security awareness, one class at a time

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Around 400 high school students participated in the cyber security awareness programme organised as part of Cyber Safe Trivandrum — an initiative by Global Shapers Community under the World Economic Forum. The programme was held in collaboration with the Information Sharing and Analysis Centre (ISAC), an international cybersecurity non-profit foundation that works to improve cyber safety awareness and cyber hygiene across the nation.

Hundreds of students from Kannasa Mission School attended the session that spoke about the consequences of internet overuse after Covid lockdown. The session helped sensitise the students about the importance of cyber security in the digital age.

“Cyber security awareness is often lacking among the general public, especially the young generation, who are more exposed and addicted to the web. This makes them vulnerable to cybercrime such as hacking, phishing, identity theft, cyberbullying, and cyber terrorism,” says Kavya T R, a cyber crime intervention officer,

She says cybercrime can have serious consequences for victims, such as financial loss, emotional distress, reputational damage, and physical harm. “Hence, it’s essential to educate and empower the youth about the importance of cyber security and the best practices to protect themselves and others from threats,” she says.

Vice curator of Global Shapers Community Gokul Krishna A adds that similar programmes will be conducted at other schools. “The response to the session was overwhelming, and the school authorities have asked us to organise classes for parents and teachers too. We will hold them soon. A similar awareness programme is in the pipeline for other schools in the city,” he says.

According to him, the recent session was a pilot initiative, and the Global Shapers Community also plans to launch a state-wide programme —Cyber Safe Kerala. “We are collaborating with NGOs in respective districts to hold similar programmes,” he concludes.

