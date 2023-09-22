Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

New smart roads set to transform Thiruvananthapuram's landscape

The Ayyankali Hall-Zam Zam stretch will not only undergo blacktopping but will also be beautified, taking inspiration from the design of the Manaveeyam stretch.

Published: 22nd September 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Althara-Attakulangara road

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | Vincent Pulickal)

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The construction of two significant smart road projects in the capital is set to commence next week. These projects, namely the  Ayyankali Hall (formerly VJT Hall) to Zam Zam stretch and the Spencer-AKG Centre stretch are part of the Smart City Mission scheme and have been pending for a considerable period. The contract for both projects has been awarded to Kochi-based Tech Mantra.

The Ayyankali Hall-Zam Zam stretch will not only undergo blacktopping but will also be beautified, taking inspiration from the design of the Manaveeyam stretch. The beautification will incorporate themes reflecting the traditions and architecture of Ayyankali Hall and the nearby University College. Additionally, work on the road in front of the Government Model School at Thycaud will commence within two weeks, with the contract for this stretch also finalised.

A senior official from Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited (SCTL), the implementing agency of the smart roads in the capital,  said, “The work from Ayyankali Hall to Zam Zam Road will begin next week, and it will be transformed into a stretch similar to  Manaveeyam Road. The enhancements will include landscaping, lighting, and a distinct colour theme. However, the Spencer-AKG Centre road will be a standard smart road. Several pending road projects will also be completed before December.”

Meanwhile, the tender for the construction of the longest smart road from Althara to Attakulangara has been extended to September 23. The original deadline was September 7, which was later extended to September 14. According to a Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB)  official, this extension is due to the high interest from contractors wishing to participate in the tender process.

The official explained, “Contractors have shown a positive response and are eager to participate in the bidding process, mainly because the project’s cost has been reduced. Initially, it was planned as a white-topped road but was changed to a blacktop due to the significant cost savings. We expect construction on this stretch to commence as soon as possible.”

The original deadline for completing the Althara-Attakulangara stretch was June 2023, but it has been extended to June 2024. The KRFB  official also noted that the work on the Althara-Attakulangara road will likely be finished by March 2024. The KRFB had previously awarded a contract for this project in late 2021, but the contractor failed to meet the timeline, resulting in public criticism and the eventual cancellation of the contract.

The first phase of the project will focus on making the stretch from Althara junction to the Thycaud overbridge near the Government  Hospital for Women and Children ‘smart.’ In the second phase, the road from Thycaud to Attakulangara will be developed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zam ZamSCTLSmart City Thiruvananthapuram LimitedKerala Road Fund BoardKRFBAyyankali Hall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp