Training for polling officers to begin soon in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : As the scheduling of the first phase randomisation of officials for election duties using the R software was completed on Sunday, the district election officer has informed that the respective appointment orders need to be downloaded by the authorities of the offices and handed over to the officials.

The office authorities should keep the receipt of the distributed appointment orders and hand them over to the respective officers.

Office authorities must ensure that the information regarding the appointment orders is made available to the officials concerned before 1 pm on April 1, 2024, as the first phase training programme for the appointed officials is scheduled on April 2, 3, and 4, 2024. The completion of the training programme should be entered on the ORDER software before 2 pm on April 1, 2024.

To download the appointment orders, the officials appointed for election duties are required to visit the website order.ceo.kerala.gov.in, where they can use their phone number and OTP for accessing their respective appointment orders.