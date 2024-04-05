Cherry Blossom festival in city celebrates the world of ‘sakura’ & ‘kani konna’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Like the things of beauty that do not last forever, the lovely ‘sakura’ or cherry blossoms also do not live long. When in bloom in spring, the delicate pink and white flowers create a world of ethereal grace amidst life’s transient realities. It also urges the human mind to recreate the beauty of the season so that the mind can dwell on the joys of nature’s beautiful side. This might have been the philosophy behind the ‘hanami’ ritual that made cherry blossom viewing an annual custom that Japan has followed since the 17th century.
Post World War II, when the US got a gift of cherry blossom trees from Japan, the ritual also found space in the US calendar. From there, the ‘hanami’ ritual has been quite a cultural export, with France and several places in Europe joining the seasonal viewing custom in their respective countries. India too has joined the tradition, with cherry blossom blooms in Sikkim, Kashmir and Nagaland bringing flocks of viewers to enjoy the bounty of the season.
Like the soft-hued, soothing ‘sakura’, the sunny, showery ‘kani konna’ too blooms in spring and fade away as the season’s fervour ebbs. Its golden magic is akin to the cheery beauty of the cherry blossoms, according to Saraswati Vasudevan, a former Maths teacher at Holy Angels’ Nanthencode and Trivandrum International School.
She feels Kerala should emulate the Japanese trait of enjoying the blooms by conducting walks through avenues lined with ‘kani konna’ trees and even organise festivals that would honour the flowers that are famously called Kerala’s own.
As for a start from her part towards this, she has put together the ‘Sakura Matsuri-The Cherry Blossom Festival’ at the Women’s Club at Kowdiar in Thiruvananthapuram on April 5 and 6. Here, the flower is not only celebrated but the prospects of its cultural and aesthetic similarity with the ‘kani konna’ is also explored.
A crochet artist herself, her yarns done up as cherry blossom trees and flowers set the tone of the event. “I learnt the art of crochet as a child. During COVID, my ‘amigurumi’ pieces (crochet toys) were bought by schools across India. I also used to organise an exhibition titled ‘Mahima’ every year in the city where women entrepreneurs could display their work,” she says.
It was during the deliberations of ‘Mahima’ that this idea of a festival on cherry blossoms took off. “During a chat with my brother who lives in Japan, he encouraged me to attempt the flowers as crochet artwork. The idea of the festival emerged as we discussed Japanese customs,” she says.
The idea soon transformed the Mini Hall at the club into a cherry blossom garden where the flowers bloom as coasters and clothing embroidered with floral prints, dry flower and bottle art, pitchwai paintings, etc. A food court too was included to dish out Japanese fare.
Helping Saraswati with the festival is an array of talented women entrepreneurs such as Shalin, Molly Thomas, Aruna Harish, Archana Kurup, and Latha Kurien Rajeev.
The festival is a space to merge the feel of Indian and Japanese springtime with the parallels drawn between the cherry blossom and the ‘kani konna’. “The art pieces on display also reflect cultures of both the land. All the while I was planning and putting the festival together, I had the ‘kani konna’ in my mind. I wish it is celebrated the way Japan celebrates the blossoming of the ‘sakura’,” says Saraswati.
The event will feature a special Origami space for children
The Trivandrum Bonsai Association will showcase bonsais at the exhibit
For details: 9447001722