Cherry Blossom festival in city celebrates the world of ‘sakura’ & ‘kani konna’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Like the things of beauty that do not last forever, the lovely ‘sakura’ or cherry blossoms also do not live long. When in bloom in spring, the delicate pink and white flowers create a world of ethereal grace amidst life’s transient realities. It also urges the human mind to recreate the beauty of the season so that the mind can dwell on the joys of nature’s beautiful side. This might have been the philosophy behind the ‘hanami’ ritual that made cherry blossom viewing an annual custom that Japan has followed since the 17th century.

Post World War II, when the US got a gift of cherry blossom trees from Japan, the ritual also found space in the US calendar. From there, the ‘hanami’ ritual has been quite a cultural export, with France and several places in Europe joining the seasonal viewing custom in their respective countries. India too has joined the tradition, with cherry blossom blooms in Sikkim, Kashmir and Nagaland bringing flocks of viewers to enjoy the bounty of the season.

Like the soft-hued, soothing ‘sakura’, the sunny, showery ‘kani konna’ too blooms in spring and fade away as the season’s fervour ebbs. Its golden magic is akin to the cheery beauty of the cherry blossoms, according to Saraswati Vasudevan, a former Maths teacher at Holy Angels’ Nanthencode and Trivandrum International School.

She feels Kerala should emulate the Japanese trait of enjoying the blooms by conducting walks through avenues lined with ‘kani konna’ trees and even organise festivals that would honour the flowers that are famously called Kerala’s own.