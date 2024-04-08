Crackdown on substandard ayurvedic medicines

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Various batches of ayurvedic medicines of Rajasthan Herbal International Pvt Ltd have been found to be of substandard quality during quality tests conducted at the drug testing laboratories of the State Drugs Controller’s Department. Following this, the Ayurvedic Drugs Control Department banned the distribution and sale of these medicines.

Traders and hospitals holding stock of drugs should return the same to the distributor and inform the District Ayurvedic Drugs Inspectors concerned, the officials said. Name and batch number of medicines are: Pain Niwaran Churna (PNF21057), Dr Relaxi Capsule (DRG21019), Pain Niwaran Churna (PNK21089), Mood on Forever (MCE21003), Dr Relaxi Capsule (DRK21030), Dr Relaxi Oil (DOD21004), Dama Buti Churna (DBH21017), Asthalex Capsule (ALK21004).