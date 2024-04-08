Elections 2024: Cartoons mirror society’s failings, idiosyncrasies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the past 42 years, A Satheesh has been capturing society’s failing and idiosyncrasies by way of his cartoons. However, his main forte is political satire.

Election seasons are particularly ripe for his craft, with the drama going all around, who doesn’t want to make comic relief out of it?

Self-taught and started his cartooning journey in 1982 while working as a Chief Manager at SBI (now retired), Satheesh has honed his skills across different subjects. However, his enduring fascination with politics has remained constant.

“Cartoons give us the freedom to criticise, and people expect us to do so while still delivering entertainment,” says Satheesh.

His cartoons strike a balance between warm and cool colours, offering a visually appealing blend. During elections, they become a treasure trove of commentary, capturing the exaggerated expressions and gestures of politicians while infusing them with the intended emotions.

As the election heat is at its peak, Satheesh’s cartoons become a mirror reflecting the state of damaged roads, political statements, and strained relations among leaders.

Sometimes, the background of a cartoon speaks volumes beyond its focus. In a recent cartoon depicting Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad campaign, while the focus was on political flags, the background subtly addresses the man-animal conflict in the region. “Earlier, cartoons were taken up by newspapers and magazines, now that social media takes it to a wider audience, I must say it is the best time to create,” says Satheesh.

Witty, spontaneous and timeless cartoons are creations of art. In a time of censorship and content regulation, art and artists keep democracy in check. “Having a strong political leaning, I keep it separate from my work, making sure that it doesn’t affect my tone and that art is created in all honesty,” Satheesh adds.

With witty speech bubbles and satirical labels, his cartoons are a fulfilling main course for diverse appetites. Beyond cartoons, Satheesh explores line drawing, live caricature, acting, and writing.