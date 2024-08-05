Attingal MLA Ambika’s son, Vineeth, dies in accident

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : V Vineeth, 34, son of Attingal MLA O S Ambika, died in a road accident in Pallippuram early on Sunday. The accident occurred at 5.30am on the national highway near Muzhuthiriyavattom. Despite being rushed to the medical college hospital with severe head injuries, Vineeth’s life could not be saved.

His friend, Akshay, who was riding pillion, is in a critical condition at the MCH. The accident happened when Vineeth and Akshay were returning home on a scooter after closing their restaurant, Thira Seafood Cafe, at Shankhumukham beach. A car driven by a Varkala resident who was heading towards the airport hit them. Vineeth was thrown off the two-wheeler and hit his head on the road.