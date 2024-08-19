11-year-old’s dad alleges bid to cover up medical negligence in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department remains tight-lipped about the alleged case of medical negligence involving an 11-year-old boy in Thiruvananthapuram, who fell critically ill after receiving a wrong injection. The child’s father claimed there were efforts to blame his condition on a prior infection.

“We were directed to conduct a test at the Institute of Advanced Virology, but we never received the results. Three days later, the doctors informed us that the child had a dengue infection,” said Rajesh, the boy’s father.

“I maintain that my son was given the wrong medicine. I have heard the doctors questioning the nurse who administered the injection at the government hospital in Thycaud. The second injection was a diluted form used for nebulising. His platelet count at the time of admission was over one lakh,” he added.

The incident occurred on July 30, when the boy, who had sought treatment for a fever at the Woman and Child Hospital in Thycaud, became critically ill after receiving an injection. He was subsequently rushed to SAT Hospital, where he was placed on a ventilator for several days and later moved to an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine to address his low blood oxygen levels. As his condition improved, he was transferred to a special ward.