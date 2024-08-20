Robotics round table to kick start at Bolgatty Island in Kochi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Going ahead with its efforts to make the state a global destination for innovative technology, Kerala is all set to host a ‘Robotics Round Table’ this Friday. A total of 195 startups will attend the event, which will have more than 400 delegates.

The startups and the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centres (IEDC) can pitch their ideas and prototypes before a high-level panel to attract investments and opportunities, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said.

The day-long event at Bolgatty Island in Kochi will see 10 experts from various parts of the world leading discussions on what Kerala can expect to become a hub for robotics technology.

The roundtable at the Grand Hyatt will begin at 9am. Other speakers at the opening ceremony will be principal secretary (Industries) A P M Mohammed Hanish, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) MD S Harikishore, KSIDC chairman Paul Antony, executive director Hari Krishnan R and Kinfra MD Santhosh Koshy Thomas.

Being organised by KSIDC in association with the Department of Industry and Commerce, the roundtable will feature three sessions after the inaugural ceremony.