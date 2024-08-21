Dr Priya K Nair bags national award for best lady vet in extension services

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dr Priya K NAIR, a senior research officer at the Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals in Palode, Thiruvananthapuram, has won the national award for the best lady veterinarian in extension services. Her colleagues feel that the Thiruvananthapuram native, who has been doing yeomen service to the welfare of animals for the past 25 years, should have won the national award much earlier.

Currently, Dr Priya leads the viral vaccine production division at IAH&VB, the state-level vaccine research and production. Hailing from Peroorkada, she holds a very challenging role as over the last several years, it has been the IAH&VB that has been producing Brucella vaccine for Foot and Mouth Diseases. Apart from this role, Priya has been actively engaged in spreading awareness of animal husbandry activities for the farming community, pet owners, public as well as fellow vets.

She has been the anchor of the Krishi Darshan programme in Doordarshan since 2017, as well as several AIR programmes, FM and television channels. She is also the newsreader of the Farm News of Kerala State Animal Husbandry Media Division.

Dr Priya has also been engaged in educating farmers through short videos. She told TNIE that the award event, Vet Icon Awards, was held under the aegis of the Indian Veterinary Association at Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

“It was a proud moment to receive the national award for my contribution to extension services. The credit also goes to the state animal husbandry department for entrusting me with allied responsibilities. There were more than 20 categories where I won the outstanding lady vet in extension services,” said Dr Priya.

Her colleagues in the animal husbandry department vouch for her multifaceted traits where she is a regular performer in dance, music and other cultural activities in their association programmes. Dr Priya’s husband, P Sunil Kumar is an assistant engineer in the National Highway’s design section in the state Public Works Department.