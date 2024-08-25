38 injured in attack by suspected rabid dogs in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a shocking incident, as many as 38 people were bitten by suspected rabid dogs in various parts of the capital city on Saturday night. The incident happened around 9 pm on Saturday in areas including Ayurveda College, Kaimanam and Karamana.

The Cantonment police said multiple dogs are suspected to be involved in the attack targeting people in several busy areas. Those injured in the dog attacks were rushed to the General Hospital where they got treatment. General Hospital authorities said the victims were wounded but none of them had serious injuries.

Following the incident, the dog squads under the city corporation immediately swung into action. A civic official said that efforts are on to catch the dogs. “Our squads are on the prowl trying to catch the dogs involved in the attack. We are yet to get more clarity about the incident,” said the official.