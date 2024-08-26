Kerala: Hospital development projects worth Rs 69.35 crore gets National Health Mission approval

KOZHIKODE: The state government has received approval for various health infrastructure projects worth Rs 69.35 crore under the National Health Mission (NHM) for the 2024-25 annual plan. Health Minister Veena George said these projects aim to enhance healthcare facilities across the state.

The projects, with 60% central and 40% state funding, will see the improvement of 29 healthcare institutions. These initiatives are part of a broader effort to boost infrastructure and complement development activities in state hospitals.

Additionally, Rs 1.70 crore has been earmarked for the construction of staff quarters at Idamalakkudy in Idukki district, Rs 1.50 crore for the strengthening of the IP block at the Vythiri Hospital in Wayanad, and for a paediatric ward at the District Hospital in Perinthalmanna, Malappuram. In addition to this, Rs 4.70 crore each has also been sanctioned for new warehouses in Kollam and Kozhikode districts.

Key Project Allocations