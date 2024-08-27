Kerala: Child Welfare Committee to take custody of Assamese girl and siblings

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) will take custody of the 13-year-old Assamese girl, who was brought back from Visakhapatnam after she went missing from her rented house at Kazhakootam on August 20.

CWC chairperson A Shaniba Beegum said the child expressed her wish to stay at the CWC facility and she will be taken under its wings after completion of the counselling session spanning 10 days. She said the child had conveyed that she wanted to join the school and also stay in touch with her parents. The chairperson added that they have sought the consent of the parents to take over the 13-year-old girl and her two siblings and if they agree, then the children will be housed in the CWC facility. The CWC will also try to assist the parents, she added.

“The mother has agreed to our proposal. The father, however, is reluctant. They are also consulting the matter with their family in Assam and will let us know about their decision,” she said.

During the interaction with the CWC officials, the child said she left the house since her mother used to make her do domestic chores and beat her up for silly things.