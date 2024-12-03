A 24-year-old with a mission to make Nendran bananas a ‘global icon’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When Annie started her entrepreneurial journey at 21, she wanted to inspire and transform lives. Now, at 24, she is channelling that passion towards spreading her wings to the global snacking scene with ‘Gluay’, a flavourful, internationally inspired snacks using our own ‘Nendran’ bananas.

Gluay, which means ‘banana’ in Thai, offers a range of banana chips seasoned with flavours from around the world.

“Not every flavour works with bananas, so we had to experiment and tweak recipes to find the perfect balance. It’s not just about creating snacks, it’s about building a brand that respects the environment and the people behind the product,” says Annie, a Thiruvananthapuram native.

Annie’s inspiration struck in 2019, but the pandemic delayed her plans. Using the downtime to research and refine her vision, she explored how the iconic banana chips could be reinvented with healthier ingredients and global flavours.

Now, the brand offers a variety of flavours, including Spanish Tomato, Korean Spicy BBQ, Himalayan Salt & Pepper, Cheesy Cheddar, Thai Chilly Lime, Chinese Hot n Spicy and Creme n Onion. It is packaged in PVC composite cans.

“Bananas are a staple in our diet. Despite being the world’s largest producer, India contributes less than 1% to the global banana export market. That felt like a wasted opportunity. I wanted to showcase India’s agricultural heritage, starting with something as humble yet versatile as bananas,” says Annie.

She started with pop-up stores and tasting campaigns, where she introduced flavoured banana chips to consumers.

“People doubted the concept initially, but once they tasted the chips, they loved them,” adds Annie.

By 2023, Annie launched Gluay under AGEO Global Foods Private Limited, setting up a factory in Thiruvallam. The brand is now chosen as the official flavour partner for ‘Huddle Global 2024’. “Our state’s banana chips market is worth Rs 750 crore, but it’s largely unorganised. We aim to create a brand synonymous with quality and innovation, much like how PepsiCo or ITC revolutionised their markets,” she says.

Currently bootstrapped, Annie is seeking investors to scale operations. Her goal is to position Gluay as a global brand, introducing healthier, culturally rich snack options to an international audience.

Available online through platforms like Amazon and Gluay’s official website, the brand invites consumers to “Taste the Happiness.”