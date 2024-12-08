French cinematographer Agnes Godard to head international jury at 29th IFFK

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: French cinematographer Agnes Godard will head the international jury of the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

The five-member jury includes Marcos Loayza, Mikayel Dovlatyan, Nana Dzhordjadze, and Assamese director Monjul Baruah. 14 films will compete in the international competition category. One film by each jury member will be screened during the festival: ‘Beau Travail’, ‘A Chef in Love’, ‘Labyrinth’, ‘Eyes on the Sunshine’, and ‘Averno’.

Agnes Godard is known for her collaborations with Claire Denis and her work in films like ‘Beau Travail’, ‘Home’, and ‘Wings of Desire’. She has won awards including the César Award for Best Cinematography and the Pierre Angénieux Excellens in Cinematography at Cannes.

Nana Dzhordjadze, a Georgian filmmaker, directed ‘A Chef in Love’, which was nominated for an Academy Award in 1997. She has also won the ‘Camera d’Or’ at the Cannes Film Festival and served as a jury member at over 100 international film festivals.