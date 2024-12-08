Reliance ordered to comply with ruling on health insurance claim

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A woman whose health insurance claim was rejected by Reliance Insurance Co Ltd “for want of essential documents” got relief from the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC). Interestingly, it was two letters submitted by the company that helped the commission reject its argument.

SCDRC’s order came on an appeal petition filed by the company against the favourable verdict obtained by the woman and her husband from the Kasaragod District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. SCDRC upheld the district commission’s order and directed the company to pay Rs 1.39 lakh towards settlement of the claim with 6% interest. It also upheld the directive to pay Rs 25,000 as compensation and Rs 5,000 as costs.

The order was issued by a bench comprising SCDRC judicial member Ajith Kumar D and member Radhakrishnan K R.

The couple hailing from Hosdurg, in Kasaragod, had taken the ‘Reliance Care For You’ plan with a sum insured of Rs 2 lakh for a period of three years from September 7, 2013. The first instalment of Rs 13,491 and subsequent premiums were paid regularly.