IFFK 2024: A showcase of female creativity in cinema

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) is set to become a landmark event celebrating women in cinema, with 52 of the 177 films directed by female filmmakers.
Curated by Golda Sellam, this year’s festival emphasizes the diverse and unique perspectives women bring to the art of filmmaking. Notably, Agnès Godard has made history as the first woman cinematographer to head the International Jury.
The festival will honour legendary Hong Kong filmmaker Ann Hui with the Lifetime Achievement Award and Cannes Grand Prix winner Payal Kapadia with the Spirit of Cinema Award. The Female Gaze category features an array of global films by women directors, such as Hanami by Denise Fernandes, Moon by Kurdwin Ayub, and Holy Cow by Louise Courvoisier.
Acclaimed films by international women filmmakers include Dea Kulumbegashvili’s April, a haunting exploration of rural relationships; Meryam Joobeur's Who Do I Belong To, a poignant story of maternal love and truth; and Antonella Sudasassi Furrniss’s Memories of a Burning Body, an exploration of women's unaddressed sexualities. Other highlights include Banzo by Margarida Cardoso, Toxic by Saule Bliuvaite, and If Only I Could Hibernate by Zoljargal Purevdash, Mongolia’s entry for the 97th Academy Awards.
Malayalam cinema is prominently featured, with four films by female directors competing in various categories. Indu Lakshmi's Appuram (The Other Side) is one of the two Malayalam films in the International Competition. Other Malayalam entries include Victoria by J. Sivaranjini, Kamadevan Nakshathram Kandu (Cupid Saw the Star) by Adithya Baby, and Girl Friends by Shobhana Padinjhattil, all highlighting distinct narratives on love, friendship, and societal norms.
The festival also includes works from renowned filmmakers like Deepa Mehta (Fire), Claire Denis (Beau Travail), and emerging voices such as Celin Murga (Freshly Cut Grass) and Asli Özarslan (Elbow), making it a powerful celebration of female talent.
Other standout films include Suspended Time by Olivier Assayas, revisiting pandemic life; The Witness, an Iranian drama spotlighting justice under political oppression; and The Girl with the Needle, a historical Danish drama set in post-World War I Copenhagen.
The package offers audiences a chance to experience cinematic masterpieces.