IFFK 2024: A showcase of female creativity in cinema

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) is set to become a landmark event celebrating women in cinema, with 52 of the 177 films directed by female filmmakers.

Curated by Golda Sellam, this year’s festival emphasizes the diverse and unique perspectives women bring to the art of filmmaking. Notably, Agnès Godard has made history as the first woman cinematographer to head the International Jury.

The festival will honour legendary Hong Kong filmmaker Ann Hui with the Lifetime Achievement Award and Cannes Grand Prix winner Payal Kapadia with the Spirit of Cinema Award. The Female Gaze category features an array of global films by women directors, such as Hanami by Denise Fernandes, Moon by Kurdwin Ayub, and Holy Cow by Louise Courvoisier.