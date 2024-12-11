Period drama 'I Am Still Here' to open 29th IFFK on December 13

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Period drama I Am Still Here will mark the start of the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) at the Nishagandhi auditorium on Friday.

Directed by Brazilian filmmaker Walter Salles, the Portuguese-language film explores the struggles of a mother searching for her missing husband during Brazil’s military dictatorship in 1971. The film has garnered critical acclaim, winning the Best Screenplay award at the Venice Film Festival, besides earning nominations for the Golden Bear and other top international honours.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the IFFK, with Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian presiding over the event. Hong Kong director Ann Hui will be conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award, which carries a purse of Rs 10 lakh and a sculpture.

From December 13 to 20, IFFK will showcase 177 films from 68 countries across 15 venues in Thiruvananthapuram. The highlights include 14 films in the ‘International Competition’, retrospectives of Shabana Azmi and Hong Sang-soo, and packages featuring restored classics, women filmmakers, and Latin American cinema. The festival will also host a tribute exhibition with digital artworks honouring 50 global cinematic legends.

Over 13,000 delegates and 100 film professionals are expected to attend the fest, with special events like music performances, cultural programmes, and discussions enriching the week-long festival. The event will conclude with presentation of the Spirit of Cinema Award to Payal Kapadia, the director of All We Imagine As Light and other films.

On December 12, a torch-bearing procession paying tributes and honour to Malayalam cinema legends will be conducted.

“The primary goal of film festivals is to foster global unity, with the IFFK being a shining example,” said Cherian on Tuesday, after inaugurating the Delegate Cell of 29th IFFK and distributed delegate kits . Actors Sharaf U Dheen and Mahima Nambiar received the first kit from Cherian at the function held at Tagore Theatre.

Highlighting the state government’s commitment to humanity, Cherian said the IFFK upholds the same principles. “With its innovation and popular support, the IFFK has become one of the largest film festivals in Asia. The representation of women filmmakers and tributes to veteran Malayalam actresses reflect the fest’s progressive stance on gender equality,” he said, adding, “This edition will enhance Kerala’s prominence on the global cinema map.”

Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman Premkumar chaired Tuesday’s event. Other attendees included reception committee chairman M Vijayakumar, festival curator Gold Cellam, cultural working board chairman Madhu Pal, academy secretary C Ajoy, member Kukku Parameswaran, delegate committee chairman K G Mohankumar and festival deputy director H Shaji.