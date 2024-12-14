Caught between unsettling truths, Induja’s family awaits justice

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The house in Mullachal, Palode, looked desolate and grey-toned as the inhabitants await justice for their beloved Induja, a newly wed woman who was found hanging in the first-floor bedroom of her husband’s house in Elavattom on December 6. Unsettling truths have replaced the usual calm, leaving the air heavy with tension. To her family and neighbours, Induja was more than just a smart and ambitious girl. She was their support and hope.
The investigation into the unnatural death took unexpected turns, uncovering abuse and discrimination. What initially seemed a case of suicide has turned into a case entangled with caste prejudice and social pressures. Some distant relatives were visibly uneasy when referred to as Induja’s kin.
“This tarnished image of a characterless girl has taken hold in everyone’s mind. Social media is brimming with hateful comments. Only the truth can release us from this shameful web,” said a relative, who wished to remain anonymous.
Sheeja, Induja’s mother, spoke of her daughter with a calmness that seemed almost frozen in time, as if she had tucked their memories safely away. To Sheeja, Induja was the family’s anchor. Even after leaving with her partner to start a new life, Induja remained connected.
Her calls home were never about herself, but always about the family.
“I wanted to see her happy. I never imagined something like this would happen. She never mentioned Abhijith until we were informed about their relationship, and when he came to take her for marriage, we trusted him,” said Sheeja, Induja’s grieving mother.
As the investigation continues and the family awaits justice, Induja’s body remains buried and not cremated. A neighbour shared that this was advised, as many twists came about during the investigation.
“No one from Abhijith’s family attended her funeral. This only deepens our suspicions. We believe something happened at Abhijith’s house involving his mother, Pynkili,” said her brother, Shinu.
Pynkili, Abhijith’s mother, has been briefly questioned, and the police are seeking permission to get Abhijith and his friend Ajas in custody for further interrogation.
“We have requested custody from December 16 to 18 for questioning. Further inquiry will reveal who else needs to be interrogated. The dates will be decided by the court,” said Kattakada DySP N Shibu, who is overseeing the case.
Despite staying in touch with her family after her marriage, Induja faced constant hostility from Abhijith’s family. Her relatives alleged that even at the police station, Abhijith’s mother insulted them for belonging to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community.
The family, carrying the guilt of not being there when she needed them the most, is desperately seeking truth.
“She called me on the morning of December 6, at 7.50am, but I was at work and couldn’t answer. I called her back at 9.30am and again at 1.30pm, but there was no response. Around 3pm, I was told to rush home. Shinu asked if I had heard from her, and I told him about her call. Shinu’s phone wasn’t working that day because of a display issue. She must have tried to reach us both. I don’t know what she wanted to tell me,” sighed Sheeja.
Investigations revealed Induja was assaulted days before her death. Her husband was taken into custody after her family’s complaint. Abhijith claimed that Ajas had assaulted Induja three days earlier. Induja’s family had reported their concerns to the police when Abhijith took her from their home, but no marriage was officially registered as promised.
“We insisted on registering the marriage, fearing that something bad might happen. Our fears have now become a reality,” added Anurag, a neighbour.
The case became more complex with the involvement of Ajas, a mutual friend and classmate of the couple. The police found that Ajas allegedly suspected Induja of speaking to another man on the phone. He reportedly seized her phone during a visit to Abhijith’s house and informed Abhijith about the matter. That led to a confrontation and physical assault. Ajas later took Induja to Shankhumukham, where he allegedly assaulted her again. That night, Induja returned home, only to face another argument with Abhijith.
The police concluded that Induja ended her life due to the relentless physical and mental abuse inflicted by both men. Abhijith and Ajas, now remanded in judicial custody, face charges including abetment of suicide, domestic violence, destruction of evidence, and violations under the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.