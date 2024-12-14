Caught between unsettling truths, Induja’s family awaits justice

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The house in Mullachal, Palode, looked desolate and grey-toned as the inhabitants await justice for their beloved Induja, a newly wed woman who was found hanging in the first-floor bedroom of her husband’s house in Elavattom on December 6. Unsettling truths have replaced the usual calm, leaving the air heavy with tension. To her family and neighbours, Induja was more than just a smart and ambitious girl. She was their support and hope.

The investigation into the unnatural death took unexpected turns, uncovering abuse and discrimination. What initially seemed a case of suicide has turned into a case entangled with caste prejudice and social pressures. Some distant relatives were visibly uneasy when referred to as Induja’s kin.

“This tarnished image of a characterless girl has taken hold in everyone’s mind. Social media is brimming with hateful comments. Only the truth can release us from this shameful web,” said a relative, who wished to remain anonymous.

Sheeja, Induja’s mother, spoke of her daughter with a calmness that seemed almost frozen in time, as if she had tucked their memories safely away. To Sheeja, Induja was the family’s anchor. Even after leaving with her partner to start a new life, Induja remained connected.

Her calls home were never about herself, but always about the family.

“I wanted to see her happy. I never imagined something like this would happen. She never mentioned Abhijith until we were informed about their relationship, and when he came to take her for marriage, we trusted him,” said Sheeja, Induja’s grieving mother.

As the investigation continues and the family awaits justice, Induja’s body remains buried and not cremated. A neighbour shared that this was advised, as many twists came about during the investigation.

“No one from Abhijith’s family attended her funeral. This only deepens our suspicions. We believe something happened at Abhijith’s house involving his mother, Pynkili,” said her brother, Shinu.

Pynkili, Abhijith’s mother, has been briefly questioned, and the police are seeking permission to get Abhijith and his friend Ajas in custody for further interrogation.

“We have requested custody from December 16 to 18 for questioning. Further inquiry will reveal who else needs to be interrogated. The dates will be decided by the court,” said Kattakada DySP N Shibu, who is overseeing the case.