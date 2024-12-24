The legend of Vedivachankovil

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vedivachankovil, a name rooted in history and temple rituals, holds a special place in the cultural narratives of erstwhile Travancore. The name ‘Vedi Vachirunna Kovil,’ which translates to ‘the temple where crackers were lit,’ tells an unusual yet interesting story.
“The capital of Travancore was initially Padmanabhapuram near Kanyakumari. Over time, as the Padmanabhaswamy Temple gained prominence, Thiruvananthapuram became the capital. Before this shift, the Suchindram Shree Thanumalayan Temple was the primary temple of the state, with the rulers actively participating in its rituals and ceremonies. When the capital moved to Thiruvananthapuram in 1790, the state temple also changed, though the royal family maintained its traditional association with the Suchindram temple,” explains historian Vellanad Ramachandran.
One of the most significant festivals at Suchindram was the Therottam (chariot festival), he explains.
The festival used to begin early in the morning, and according to tradition, the Travancore kings could only have their first sip of water once the chariot procession commenced. “Back then, firecrackers were used to signal the start of the procession.
Designated people would light firecrackers at Suchindram, and this would start a chain of crackers being lit at locations within hearing distance, ultimately reaching Thiruvananthapuram within about five minutes, notifying the royal family,” he adds.
Many of the places where these firecrackers were lit later became temples. The temple between Balaramapuram and Pallichal gained prominence, while others remained smaller or disappeared altogether.
This temple, which emerged at one of these firecracker-lighting sites, came to be known as Vedivachankovil and soon the place also gained the name.
Today, the temple’s most significant offering is the ceremonial lighting of crackers. The annual auction for the right to firecrackers often reaches bids as high as Rs 20–25 lakh.
The temple is located near the highway connecting Thiruvananthapuram to Kanyakumari.
As time passed, lorry and bus drivers passing through the area began to stop at the temple, making donations for crackers, believing that it would ensure a safe journey.
“The temple’s history is closely tied to the Tamil-speaking Vellalar community, who have played a key role in its rituals. For many years, this community was tasked with the temple’s upkeep,” Ramachandran says.
The Vellalar, who settled in the area, built their own street and Amman Kovil (temple) nearby. Legend has it that Marthanda Varma, the king of Travancore, sought refuge in this temple during a period of conflict. According to folklore, the Eight Pillais (Ettuveettil Pillais) conspired against him on that very street.
“To escape their grasp, Marthanda Varma saw an open courtyard gate in a nearby house and fled through it. This gate, now permanently open, is believed to commemorate the king’s escape,” he says.
The region has also been a site of many social resistances and reforms. One notable event that happened is the ‘Chaliyar street riot’, led by social reformer Ayyankali. Marching from Venganoor to Puthenchantha in Balaramapuram, Ayyankali, and his followers demanded the right for oppressed castes to walk freely on public roads.
Their march culminated in a confrontation at Chaliyar street, where clashes broke out between the oppressed castes and upper-caste Hindus. This road, where the historic riot occurred, was also the site of Ayyankali’s famous Villuvandi (bullock cart) journey.
What’s in a name
Weekly column on the history of place names. Got any suggestions? Write to xpresskochi@gmail.com