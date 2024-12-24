The legend of Vedivachankovil

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vedivachankovil, a name rooted in history and temple rituals, holds a special place in the cultural narratives of erstwhile Travancore. The name ‘Vedi Vachirunna Kovil,’ which translates to ‘the temple where crackers were lit,’ tells an unusual yet interesting story.

“The capital of Travancore was initially Padmanabhapuram near Kanyakumari. Over time, as the Padmanabhaswamy Temple gained prominence, Thiruvananthapuram became the capital. Before this shift, the Suchindram Shree Thanumalayan Temple was the primary temple of the state, with the rulers actively participating in its rituals and ceremonies. When the capital moved to Thiruvananthapuram in 1790, the state temple also changed, though the royal family maintained its traditional association with the Suchindram temple,” explains historian Vellanad Ramachandran.

One of the most significant festivals at Suchindram was the Therottam (chariot festival), he explains.

The festival used to begin early in the morning, and according to tradition, the Travancore kings could only have their first sip of water once the chariot procession commenced. “Back then, firecrackers were used to signal the start of the procession.

Designated people would light firecrackers at Suchindram, and this would start a chain of crackers being lit at locations within hearing distance, ultimately reaching Thiruvananthapuram within about five minutes, notifying the royal family,” he adds.

Many of the places where these firecrackers were lit later became temples. The temple between Balaramapuram and Pallichal gained prominence, while others remained smaller or disappeared altogether.