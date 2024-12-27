Man kills self after land compensation delayed in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 57-year-old man hailing from Kilimanoor, whose land was marked to be acquired for Vizhinjam-Navayikulam Outer Ring Road (ORR) construction, died by suicide after the authorities delayed paying the compensation.

K V Giri, who was a local leader of Kerala Congress (B), died by suicide at a parallel college in Puthiyakavu, where he used to take classes, on Wednesday evening. A resident of Choottayil, Giri has been in dire financial straits following his elder daughter’s marriage 18 months ago, family sources said.

The government had taken over the documents from the public, whose land was marked for acquisition, in June 2023. Since the government had virtually taken over the land, Giri could not sell it nor mortgage it. He was also struggling to find funds for the marriage of his younger daughter, which further agonised him, the family sources added.

Shibu Kumar, Kilimanoor convenor of Ring Road Janakeeya Samara Samithi, which has been spearheading agitation demanding adequate compensation, said delay in disbursing compensation claimed Giri’s life.

Shibu said the landowners, who had given their documents to the authorities, were yet to be informed about the compensation they are going to get. “The authorities are tricking people without revealing the compensation amount they have fixed.

However, we got to know that the base value set for the land in Kilimanoor area has been abysmally low. Compounding the woes, the compensation for the buildings to be demolished is being calculated based on the depreciation value, which is not acceptable to us.