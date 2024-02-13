A fort lost in time, a name left behind

As per the second view based on a popular legend, Pulayanarkotta, near Akkulam Lake, was perhaps inhabited by a Pulaya chieftain, and hence the name fell for the fort and then the place. “However, without conclusive evidence, it is challenging to know which theory holds,” says Sasibhooshan.

VVK Valath, in his book ‘Keralathile Sthalacharithrangal: Thiruvananthapuram Jilla’, suggests that the notion of Pulayas having a king and a fort in the capital of Venad would indeed be a matter of pride if true. He also adds that accepting such claims without evidence could lead to the distortion of historical facts.

In the book, Valath was doubtful of the authenticity of the information on Pulayanarkotta. “The place seems to be of historical significance. According to legend, a Pulaya king purportedly named the region Pulayanarkotta and controlled the entire coastal area. But some unknown enemy king attacked and chased him away,” he writes.

Valath claims the observation lacks a historical basis. “The Pulaya king has no name. No time. He came from nowhere and went somewhere.” Despite the ongoing debates, local residents strongly believe in the historical significance of Pulayanarkotta and the reign of its king.

“It is said that the last king to rule Pulayanrkotta was Ayyankovan. During the 9th century AD, the Valluva kings ruled over the fort. However, after the demise of the last Valluva king, power shifted to Ayyankovan, a descendant of a Pulaya woman. Ayyankovan, known as Pulayanar, took charge of the fort. He has two sisters, Kannamala and Kotha. Kannamala lived in an area now called Kannammoola, and Kotha was the queen of Kothamangalam. Ayyankovan’s title, Pulayanar, denoted his esteemed position among the Pulayan community,” says Vijayachandran T K, a resident.

“There is a belief that a tunnel existed from here to Padmanabhaswamy Temple. Despite the destruction of the fort and its associated evidence, its legacy persists. We have requested the government to conduct a study on Pulayanarkotta to safeguard its heritage,” Vijayachandran says.

Pulayanarkotta’s geography may have changed yet the place still keeps its history alive through stories told over generations.

