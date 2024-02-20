A tree that gave roots to a place

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Every place has its own story. Most of the time, the name of a place is the key to its storehouse of stories.

Such a story makes the name of Maruthankuzhi, a locality in the capital city surrounded by greenery. According to legend, the name finds its origins from Maruthu tree, also known as Terminalia arjuna, a massive tree that once stood here.

“The Maruthu tree, revered as the ‘Guardian of the Heart’, perished after a while, and a pit formed in its place, giving rise to the name Maruthankuzhi (the pit where the Maruthu tree once stood), T P Sasthamangalam, a film-music critic and a resident, says.

The Arjuna tree (Maruthu), which is usually seen in forest areas, is known for its medicinal properties and plays a role in heart health. It holds a significant place in cultural and historical stories and is often mentioned in ancient texts on Ayurveda. People value its healing powers and link it to many cultural customs and practices.

According to historian Veellanadu Ramachandran, the term ‘Maruth’ originates from Proto-Dravidian roots.