A tree that gave roots to a place

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Every place has its own story. Most of the time, the name of a place is the key to its storehouse of stories.
Such a story makes the name of Maruthankuzhi, a locality in the capital city surrounded by greenery. According to legend, the name finds its origins from Maruthu tree, also known as Terminalia arjuna, a massive tree that once stood here.
“The Maruthu tree, revered as the ‘Guardian of the Heart’, perished after a while, and a pit formed in its place, giving rise to the name Maruthankuzhi (the pit where the Maruthu tree once stood), T P Sasthamangalam, a film-music critic and a resident, says.
The Arjuna tree (Maruthu), which is usually seen in forest areas, is known for its medicinal properties and plays a role in heart health. It holds a significant place in cultural and historical stories and is often mentioned in ancient texts on Ayurveda. People value its healing powers and link it to many cultural customs and practices.
According to historian Veellanadu Ramachandran, the term ‘Maruth’ originates from Proto-Dravidian roots.
Ramachandran explains: “Today, Kerala is divided into three distinct regions—Malanad, Edanad, and the coastal region—based on their landscapes. Similarly, during the Sangam period, these regions were divided into five based on their topography, each named after a flower.”
He adds further: “The first, the hilly areas, were called ‘Kurinji’. The second, the dry regions, were known as ‘Palai’. The third, the forested areas, were referred to as ‘Mullai’. The fourth, the coastal areas, were termed ‘Neithal’. Lastly, the fifth, the wet and fertile riverine valleys, were named ‘Marutham’.”
According to him, the people of Marutham even identified the flower of the Maruth tree as their emblem.
Ramachandran says the regions were low-lying plains where mineral-rich soil left behind by flowing rivers made it ideal for agriculture.
These lands were inhabited by the Velalar community, which played an important role in the development of agriculture in the area. These regions were where feudal societies began to develop.
“Maruthankuzhi has all the topographic features I have mentioned. It is situated along the banks of the Killi river. So, Maruthankuzhi’s name is derived from its geographical features, aligning with the characteristics of Marutham,” says Ramachandran. He also notes that several places in south India are named after the word ‘Marutham’.
Maruthankuzhi also carries a rich historical legacy, associated with the visionary efforts of Anizham Thirunal Marthanda Varma, the founding monarch of the Travancore kingdom.
It was his foresight that led to the construction of the Kochhar Canal, which was a vital channel for transporting fresh water from Killiyar to Padmatheertham, the pond associated with the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple.
A dam was built on the Maruthankuzhi-Killiyar side to redirect water toward Kochhar, remnants of which can still be seen.
