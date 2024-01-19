Padmanabha Swamy temple gifts sacred Onavillu bows to Ram Temple trust

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple management gifted Onavillu (ceremonial bows) to the representatives of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust at a function held at the temple on Thursday. The function started with the lighting of a traditional lamp by temple thantri Tharanelloor Satheesan Namboodiripad, Swami Hariharananda Saraswathi, of Bodhananda Ashram, and Swami Mokshavratananda of Sri Ramakrishna Math. The bow was handed over by temple administration committee members Aditya Varma, Thulasi Bhaskar, executive officer B Mahesh, and manager D Sreekumar. It was received by Trust representatives C C Selvan, former DGP T P Senkumar and Hindu Aikyavedi working president Valsan Thillenkeri. The Onavillu was taken to the Pavakkulam Sree Mahadeva Temple in Ernakulam.