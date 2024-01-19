Royals All Kerala REriders Club readies all for mean, bad roads

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Of late, social media is flooded with the ‘Have you gone to Ooty via Masinagudi’ buzz with travel freaks splashing their accounts with reels of their ride rhyming it to scintillating music.

The usual roads to Ooty are fairly well-kept and peopled, but the one being promoted are off the beaten track. The riders call it a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The Ooty-Masinagudi ride may not exactly be daredevilry but it could well be the kind that turns on bike aficionados; smooth roads are not certainly their cuppa.

Yet, even for the masters of the road, biking is not a fun ride. Weather conditions, luggage, maintenance tasks, visibility issues, and many more such thorns may be strewn all through those craggy roads.

Still, riders are always on the scout for newer paths through uncharted territories. Some amount of experience can aid the riders to take on the terrain and the situations with better grit and resolve, says Royals All Kerala REriders Club, a Thiruvananthapuram-based group. The team has put together an Intensive Training Programme (ITP) to handhold all to become seasoned riders.