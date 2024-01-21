Thiruvananthapuram: Vallakadavu bridge inches closer to reality

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : As land acquisition procedures have entered into the final stages, the proposed bridge at Vallakadavu in the state capital is inching closer to reality.

The acquisition is expected to be completed next month and the construction of the bridge is slated to start by the end of March. The disbursement of compensation to the landowners who gave up their land for the project will begin soon.

A bridge at Vallakadavu is a long-standing demand of the residents there. The project has been dragging on for over a decade now.

K Ramesh, special tehsildar, told TNIE that the acquisition proceedings will be completed once the remaining fund of `25 crore from the PWD (bridges) is fully received.

“We are collecting the documents, and the scrutiny is underway. Some landowners have pledged the documents to the bank. So we are trying to get those by contacting the bank for verification. We can dispense the compensation very soon after these procedures are finished. Moreover, some more funds need to be mobilized from the PWD, and we have informed them about it. However, we will complete the acquisition by next month and hand the project over to the PWD. The PWD will call a tender, and the work is expected to begin by the end of March,” he said.

In May 2023, the project received an administrative sanction of `39.80 crore. The 136-year-old Vallakadavu bridge is located on the main road connecting Thiruvananthapuram city with the coastal area and the airport.