The man who made Thiruvananthapuram slang cool through cinema

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Malayalam slang of his characters is markedly Thiruvananthapuram. The setting is rural. The locales are from in and around the capital district. He was Thiruvananthapuram’s own, much like Thakazhi was to Kuttanad.

Yet, G Vivekanandan had stories to tell that the whole of Kerala listened to, screened, and eulogised. Many of his works, such as Kallichellamma, Shasthram Jayichu Manushyan Thottu, Mazhakaaru, Taxi Driver, Ward No: 7, Arikkaari Ammu, Our Yugasandhya, and Visa, became movies that remain etched as classics of an era in Malayalam cinema.

“Such was Vivekanandan’s influence as a writer that I remember waiting eagerly for his novels. Kallichellamma was nothing less than a timeless masterpiece,” says Sreekumaran Thampi, a lyricist and filmmaker who has turned one of Vivekanandan’s works into a film.

It was on January 23, 1999, that the gifted writer passed away. It is also the 100th year of his birth, says G V Sreekumar, his son and a Professor at IIT Bombay.

Commemorating both on Tuesday, Thampi and writers and poets, including Prof. G N Panicker, Ezhumattoor Raja Raja Varma, and M Rajeev Kumar, remembered the veteran’s craft as markedly different from the accepted style, exploring societal norms and seeing the world through the eyes of suppressed women.